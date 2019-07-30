Goodrich Petroleum To Participate At Upcoming Events
Jul 30, 2019, 16:05 ET
HOUSTON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: GDP) (the "Company") today announced that the Company's management team will be participating at the following conferences.
EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference
Westin Denver Downtown
1672 Lawrence Street
Denver, CO 80202
Presentation Day/Time: Monday, August 12th at 1:30 pm MDT
Heikkinen Energy Conference
St. Regis Hotel
1919 Briar Oaks Ln.
Houston, TX 77027
Conference Date: Wednesday, August 14th
Seaport Global Securities Chicago Energy & Industrials Conference
JW Marriott Chicago
151 W Adams Street
Chicago, IL 60603
Conference Date: Wednesday, August 28th
Johnson Rice Energy Conference
Ritz-Carlton
921 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70112
Conference Date: Wednesday, September 25th
A copy of the latest corporate presentation will be available on the Company's website at http://goodrichpetroleumcorp.investorroom.com/investor-relations.
Goodrich Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company listed on the NYSE American under the symbol "GDP".
SOURCE Goodrich Petroleum Corporation
Share this article