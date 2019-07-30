Goodrich Petroleum To Participate At Upcoming Events

HOUSTON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: GDP) (the "Company") today announced that the Company's management team will be participating at the following conferences.

EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference

Westin Denver Downtown

1672 Lawrence Street

Denver, CO 80202

Presentation Day/Time: Monday, August 12th at 1:30 pm MDT

Heikkinen Energy Conference

St. Regis Hotel

1919 Briar Oaks Ln.

Houston, TX 77027

Conference Date: Wednesday, August 14th

Seaport Global Securities Chicago Energy & Industrials Conference

JW Marriott Chicago

151 W Adams Street

Chicago, IL 60603

Conference Date: Wednesday, August 28th

Johnson Rice Energy Conference

Ritz-Carlton

921 Canal Street

New Orleans, LA 70112

Conference Date: Wednesday, September 25th

A copy of the latest corporate presentation will be available on the Company's website at http://goodrichpetroleumcorp.investorroom.com/investor-relations.

Goodrich Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company listed on the NYSE American under the symbol "GDP".

