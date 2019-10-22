Goodrich Petroleum To Participate At Upcoming Events
HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: GDP) (the "Company") today announced that the Company's management team will be participating at the following conferences.
Baird's 2019 Global Industrial Conference
The Four Seasons Hotel Chicago
120 East Delaware Place
Chicago, IL 60611
Presentation day/time: November 5th at 3:00 pm CST
Capital One Securities 14th Annual Energy Conference
Hotel ZaZa Museum District
5701 Main Street
Houston, TX 77005
Conference Date: Thursday, December 12th
A copy of the latest corporate presentation will be available on the Company's website at http://goodrichpetroleumcorp.investorroom.com/presentations.
Goodrich Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company listed on the NYSE American under the symbol "GDP".
