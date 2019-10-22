Goodrich Petroleum To Participate At Upcoming Events

HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: GDP) (the "Company") today announced that the Company's management team will be participating at the following conferences.

Baird's 2019 Global Industrial Conference

The Four Seasons Hotel Chicago

120 East Delaware Place

Chicago, IL 60611

Presentation day/time: November 5th at 3:00 pm CST

Capital One Securities 14th Annual Energy Conference

Hotel ZaZa Museum District

5701 Main Street

Houston, TX 77005

Conference Date: Thursday, December 12th

A copy of the latest corporate presentation will be available on the Company's website at http://goodrichpetroleumcorp.investorroom.com/presentations.

Goodrich Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company listed on the NYSE American under the symbol "GDP".

SOURCE Goodrich Petroleum Corporation

