Goodrich Petroleum To Participate At Upcoming Events

HOUSTON, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: GDP) (the "Company") today announced that the Company's management team will be participating at the following events.
Hart Energy's DUG Haynesville Conference
Shreveport Convention Center
400 Caddo Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 10:55 am
Robert C. Turnham, Jr. Keynote Speaker
Topic: "Operator Spotlight: Here to Grow, Not Exit"
EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 26
The Westin Downtown Denver
1672 Lawrence Street
Denver, Colorado 80202
Conference Dates: August 15-18, 2021
A copy of the latest corporate presentation will be available on the Company's website at http://goodrichpetroleumcorp.investorroom.com/presentations.
Goodrich Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company listed on the NYSE American under the symbol "GDP".
