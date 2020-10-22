Goodroot Commits to Saving Healthcare Consumers $30 Billion in 5 Years

COLLINSVILLE, Conn., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare entrepreneur Mike Waterbury announced the founding of Goodroot today during a tree-planting ceremony near the company's headquarters in Connecticut. Goodroot is now the parent company of formulary optimization company RemedyOne, which Waterbury founded in 2015. RemedyOne has saved consumers more than $800 million by helping employers and benefits managers make strategic decisions about which drugs are covered at what price in order to increase wellness and lower costs.

Goodroot also includes the brands AlignRx, Penstock, Famulus, ScholarScripts and Revision, and will serve as an umbrella for additional ventures that aim to fix aspects of the US healthcare system. At the launch, Waterbury pledged that Goodroot's brands will combine to save consumers $30 billion in healthcare costs over the next five years.

"There's a pervading notion that the shortcomings of the American healthcare system are these massive, intractable problems that can only be fixed by sweeping action from Washington," says Waterbury. "Those of us with decades of experience in pharmaceutical benefit management and other areas of the healthcare industry can see that issues such as high costs and lack of accessibility are actually the sum of many broken processes that can be corrected by private-sector innovation."

"Goodroot is a home for healthcare disruptors," Waterbury continues. "We are founding Goodroot to free the talent and creativity that is currently stifled within our healthcare system. Brands under the Goodroot umbrella will replicate the rapid growth and success of RemedyOne as they improve efficiency and effectiveness of many different aspects of healthcare."

On its website, goodrootinc.com, Goodroot invites healthcare entrepreneurs to join with them to launch and scale their businesses quickly in order to help create a healthcare system that better serves the public.

About Goodroot

Goodroot is a community of companies committed to delivering more access to better healthcare at a lower cost. Through services and strategic guidance for healthcare organizations, Goodroot incubates and grows ideas, organizations, and communities designed to disrupt broken aspects of the healthcare system. With a growing group of brands including RemedyOne, AlignRx, Penstock, Famulus, ScholarScripts and Revision, Goodroot is reshaping healthcare for good, one system at a time. goodrootinc.com

Media Contact:

Jason Simms

860.661.2350

[email protected]

SOURCE Goodroot

Related Links

https://www.goodrootinc.com/

