Goodroot Creates Emry Health to Help Patients Navigate Healthcare and Save

COLLINSVILLE, Conn., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodroot has launched Emry Health a health cost navigation company committed to working with employers and their employees to maximize the value of their healthcare investments and address the root causes of high healthcare costs.

Emry

"Due to the complexity of healthcare benefits, making cost-effective healthcare choices is not easy for employees," says Derek Fitteron, President of Emry Health and a leader in the medical cost reduction and navigation space for over 20 years. "While many companies aim to help individuals navigate their benefits through apps, busy employees typically lack the time and knowledge to use resources when they need them. Our approach is tech-enabled, live expert guidance for employees before and after they use the health system to ensure quality care at lower costs."

By optimizing their own spending, employees save money for themselves and their employer. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the average premium cost per employee paid by employers has increased 47 percent in 10 years. These cost increases paired with the volatility of high-deductible health plans are contributing to the leading cause of bankruptcy in the U.S. – medical debt.

Emry Health was founded to address these issues head on – working side-by-side with employees to navigate the rising costs of care and confusion with their benefits. In addition, Emry Health negotiates discounted direct-to-patient rates with local providers and facilities for common healthcare procedures and services. Through Emry Health's navigation services, members can access these MyPrice rates, which include industry standard third-party provider quality ratings, to produce tremendous savings.

A report from PwC shows that 58 percent of providers believe care navigators and coordinators help facilitate care and that these services lower the cost of care by 17 percent on average for employers and employees. Emry Health's personalized model consistently generates savings above 30 percent.

"The US healthcare system is so incredibly complicated and opaque that both employers and members often have to make important decisions without complete information or expert guidance," says Goodroot CEO Mike Waterbury. "Derek understands the many different missteps employers and patients make without realizing it. His experience and insight, combined with the talent, drive and support of the Goodroot community, position Emry Health to scale quickly as a comprehensive solution to address the entire healthcare continuum."

Goodroot and its affiliate businesses are dedicated to reinventing healthcare one system at a time. Emry Health, its latest innovation, proactively guides patients before treatment, when it counts, to affect the choices that drive cost inefficiency in healthcare. This uniquely comprehensive solution leverages Goodroot's extensive community and experience across the healthcare industry to guide employees in avoiding high costs before treatment, correcting billing errors, and negotiating to lower bills after they are issued.

"Left to navigate the complex healthcare system on their own, even employer-insured members often end up significantly overpaying, which is a main reason U.S. medical debt is soaring," says Steve Palma, president of medical cost solutions at Goodroot. "Emry Health takes that stress and burden off of patients' shoulders so they can focus on their health instead of healthcare administrative headaches, while also reducing costs for both the employee and their employer." EmryHealth.com

About Goodroot

Goodroot is a community of companies reinventing healthcare one system at a time. With a shared mission of increasing affordability and access in healthcare, Goodroot provides business infrastructure to help visionary healthcare professionals launch their own companies to fix chronic problems in the system. Our affiliate companies — AlignRx, Breez, CoeoRx, Emry Health, Famulus, Penstock, RemedyOne and Sola — offer innovative services and strategic guidance for healthcare stakeholders such as employers, brokers, PBMs, health plans, third-party administrators, pharmaceutical manufacturers and hospitals. goodrootinc.com

Media Contact:

Liz Chasse

860-462-1105

[email protected]

SOURCE Goodroot