Goodroot Launches Empara to Reinvent Healthcare With Game-Changing Tech Solutions

COLLINSVILLE, Conn., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodroot, a community of companies dedicated to reinventing healthcare, has announced the launch of Empara, a developer of healthcare technology focused on making healthcare accessible, affordable and seamless.

Drawing from its history of consistently delivering top-tier healthcare solutions, Goodroot's new tech arm is poised to shape the healthcare businesses of tomorrow — lowering costs and improving outcomes with innovative technology solutions.

Empara was created by members of Goodroot's amplifying services team, which has already launched several successful software platforms for Goodroot companies and is the natural next step in Goodroot's journey of tech-driven healthcare improvement.

Markus Waite, the president and driving force behind Empara, has been instrumental in bringing to life best-in-class technology for Goodroot's community of companies, including Nuwae, Penstock and Emry.

"Over the past two years we have been designing, incubating and delivering hyper-intuitive technology solutions for our Goodroot-community companies," says Waite. "There's clearly a need for technology that supports mission-driven healthcare solutions, so it was a natural progression to launch Empara not only to support ongoing innovation within the Goodroot community, but for other healthcare entrepreneurs looking for help to accelerate their tech-product timeline."

Empara is a call to healthcare entrepreneurs and strategic partners across the spectrum who share the dream of transforming healthcare through technology. Waite adds, "Empara is the bridge between sophisticated technology and the healthcare sector. It's our answer to connecting people to healthcare more seamlessly."

"Customer experience, security, compliance, scalability, interoperability — there are so many variables and requirements involved in building healthcare technologies," says Waite. "The Empara team has the comprehensive expertise and experience needed to streamline all of these considerations and bring forward innovative solutions quickly in an industry that is notoriously slow and resistant to change."

Having navigated the complex terrains of healthcare tech even before joining forces with Goodroot, Waite's vast experience is a testament to Empara's foundational strength. Joining Waite as co-founders are Mike Nigels, Empara's CTO, who previously held CTO roles at companies focused on ecommerce and SaaS, and Ben Callaghan, Empara's chief experience officer, who guided strategic decision-making at the highest levels of private and publicly traded companies in his previous role as associate partner in a boutique consulting firm.

"Prioritizing state-of-the-art tech talent in the healthcare field aligns with our mission to radically transform the industry," Goodroot CEO Mike Waterbury says. "The formation of Empara marks a pivotal chapter in this story. As we gear up to roll out a series of cutting-edge products under the Empara brand, our doors are also open to helping fellow healthcare entrepreneurs bring their ideas to life. Together, we'll reshape the future of healthcare, aligning with the needs of today and the possibilities of tomorrow."

