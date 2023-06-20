GoodRx Executive Andrew Slutsky Joins SteadyMD Board

LOS ANGELES and ST. LOUIS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SteadyMD, a B2B telehealth infrastructure provider that powers high-quality telehealth patient experiences for leaders and innovators in healthcare, is pleased to announce that Andrew Slutsky, senior vice president of strategic marketing innovation at GoodRx, has joined its board of directors.

"We're thrilled to have Andrew Slutsky as a director. His record of success at GoodRx is unmatched and we know his experience in digital healthcare will further propel SteadyMD's growth and evolution," said SteadyMD Co-Founder and CEO Guy Friedman.

For a photo of Mr. Slutsky, please click here.

Slutsky became familiar with SteadyMD when GoodRx contracted with it to help operate its telehealth service. Slutsky said he was impressed with SteadyMD's vision and mission to transform healthcare.

"I see a lot of parallels between GoodRx and SteadyMD," said Slutsky, who became the third employee at GoodRx in 2012. "They're both pioneers in a dynamic space and have proven they have the drive and vision to change healthcare. I look forward to bringing my experience to bear on behalf of SteadyMD and helping it achieve its goals."

Slutsky joins five other directors on the SteadyMD board, which includes leaders in digital health, venture capital, healthcare wellness, pharmaceuticals, and banking.

"Andrew brings a track record of successfully navigating the healthcare landscape, anticipating opportunities and formulating responses that allow digital health companies to thrive and better serve customers," Friedman said. "His experience building GoodRx from the ground up will be a valuable perspective as we continue to grow, and we're overjoyed to have him on the SteadyMD team."

About SteadyMD

SteadyMD is a B2B telehealth infrastructure provider that powers high-quality telehealth patient experiences for leaders and innovators in healthcare in all 50 states. Working shoulder-to-shoulder with healthcare organizations, labs and diagnostics companies, pharmacies, payers, and digital health brands, SteadyMD enables its partners to scale quickly and efficiently nationwide by offering a 50-state clinician workforce, clinical operations, legal and regulatory guidance, and world-class product and technology. SteadyMD's carefully curated community of thousands of board-certified clinicians are passionate about improving access to high-quality care by utilizing state-of-the-art delivery modalities and serving patients across the entire care spectrum. To learn more, please visit www.steadymd.com.

