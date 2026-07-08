Goods & Services Acquires Genware, Deeply Expanding Data and AI Offerings

ATLANTA, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goods & Services, an Atlanta-based leading provider of enhanced-enabled artificial intelligence (AI) products, systems, and platforms, announced today that it has acquired Genware, a New Jersey-based data advanced analytics firm. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition expands Goods & Services' capabilities in data and AI while supporting its work in developing digital and physical products, platforms, and systems. Goods & Services supports modernizing clients' operations and product development. Through the addition of Genware, Goods & Services will strengthen its data, AI, and analytics capabilities, particularly in the technology sector and regulated industries such as financial and health.

"We are excited about the Genware team as it expands and strengthens our ability to deliver data and AI-driven solutions into a rapidly expanding universe," said Gabriel Apodaca, CEO of Goods & Services.

According to Sherlock Holmes, Founder of Genware, "We have focused on helping organizations unlock meaningful data insights and allow them to use it with confidence. Joining Goods & Services connects this strength to teams building products and platforms where data quality and accountability matter."

Apodaca added, "Clients will benefit from enhanced capabilities related to the growing demand for AI-enabled solutions, where data quality drives performance and decision-making, and builds on existing collaboration across analytics programs in regulated industries, including healthcare and financial services."

For more information, please visit: www.goodsandservices.com

About Goods & Services

Goods & Services is a multidisciplinary company operating at the intersection of design, data, and engineering. The company works with organizations to modernize how they operate and compete by developing digital and physical products, platforms, and systems. Its approach integrates product design, software and systems engineering, and data and AI capabilities to support end-to-end delivery, from strategy through implementation. Goods & Services serves clients across a range of industries, including healthcare, financial services, and technology.

About Genware

Genware is a data and advanced analytics firm specializing in data science, data engineering, and analytics operations. The company helps organizations manage, structure, and analyze complex data to support operational visibility and decision-making. Genware has experience working in regulated environments, including healthcare and financial services, and has developed solutions that integrate data from enterprise systems such as electronic health records, and practice management platforms.

SOURCE Goods & Services