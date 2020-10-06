Goods & Services Ranks No. 11 on Adweek 100: Fastest Growing with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 871%

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adweek recently ranked Goods & Services no. 11 in its annual Adweek 100: Fastest Growing feature. Fastest Growing honors the 100 top agencies and 10 top solution providers — large and small, from all over the world — whose industry presence is on the rise. Accepting entries from every agency and solution provider category, this distinction is awarded to those organizations that have achieved exceptional growth over the past three years. This is the first year that solution providers have appeared on the list.

"We built Goods & Services to take the best of our previous experience and combine it with the changing needs of our customers," says Scott Jennings, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Goods & Services, and former Sapient executive. "We're proud to see the hard work pay off and to know we're serving our customers well. It's an honor for that work to be recognized by such an esteemed organization as Adweek."

Complete results of Adweek 100: Fastest Growing, including company profiles, can be found at https://www.adweek.com/agencies/adweek-presents-the-100-fastest-growing-agencies-and-10-solution-providers-of-2020/ and in the October 5th issue of the award-winning Adweek magazine. Featured organizations include holding companies, independent agencies, both global and regional focused, as well as organizations providing industry services across the spectrum from mobile to lead-gen.

"2020 has been a challenging year, but these agencies and solution providers have shown how innovation breeds success," says Jeffrey Litvack, Adweek's chief executive officer. "Everyone in the advertising community can learn something from their examples."

"The only constant in advertising is change," added Lisa Granatstein, Adweek's editor, svp, programming. "The best way to see where the industry is headed is to see who's leading the pack, and Adweek 100: Fastest Growing always has a few surprises."

On Thursday, October 15, 2020, Adweek will celebrate these companies at the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing virtual event.

Goods & Services is a design and invention firm that holistically blends brand design, product design, communications, and digital technology.

The 2020 Adweek 100: Fastest Growing is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating a minimum revenue level by 2017.

Adweek is the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem. First published in 1979, Adweek's award-winning coverage reaches an engaged audience of more than 6 million professionals across platforms including print, digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, social media and mobile apps. As a touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, Adweek is an unparalleled resource for leaders across multiple industries who rely on its content to help them do their job better.

For more information on Adweek 100: Fastest Growing, visit https://www.adweek.com/agencies/adweek-presents-the-100-fastest-growing-agencies-and-10-solution-providers-of-2020/

