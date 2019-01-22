Goods Unite Us - A Political, Women-Led Startup - Was Just Featured In Oprah's Magazine

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goods Unite Us , a Madison based women-led app and website that gives the politics of over 4,000 brands and companies, was just featured in O, The Oprah Magazine. The feature was part of The High Five -- a whole handful of things to cheer about this month. The team at Goods Unite Us is thrilled because exposure to 10M+ readers obviously increases eyes on the start-up's mission to get corporate money out of politics.

Goods Unite Us is a B2B company that is pre-revenue. Across both platforms (app and website) it currently has around 140K monthly active users. The company's mission - to bring transparency to corporate money in politics and empower consumers to vote with their wallets - is grounded in its Campaign Finance Reform Score , a score that is based solely on publicly available data about how much money the company and its senior leaders contribute to politicians and PACs and to which party.

Exposure in O Magazine came largely by surprise a few months ago when the Goods Unite Us team received an unsolicited email requesting more information. The feature in Oprah's magazine says:

"Attention red-, blue-, and purple-leaning shoppers: The free app Goods Unite Us uses public financial disclosure from more than 4,000 brands to reveal (a) if a company kicks in any money to political campaigns and (b) which party it favors."

"Being in Oprah's magazine is a huge honor," says Abigail Wuest, the company's CEO, "especially because everything Oprah touches seems to turn to gold."

The company is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin - a state that is very politically active and where people care about issues affecting politics and democracy. Goods Unite Us just closed a $500K seed round last month and has three co-founders: Abigail Wuest (CEO), Amy Miller (COO), and Brian Potts. The company is also about to start raising a Series A financing round in March or April 2019.

