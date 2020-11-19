GoodSam Foods Launches Chocolate Products That Are Good For You, Good For Farmers And Good For The Planet

Founded in 2019 by social mission entrepreneur, Sam Stroot, and natural products industry veteran, Heather K. Terry, GoodSam brings the high-quality cocoa products found in Colombia to the US market. Direct trade practices have allowed GoodSam to maintain strong relationships with the supply chain, manufacturers and indigenous communities. Through regenerative farming practices, GoodSam works with farmers to maintain the quality of soil to ensure farms thrive for generations to come. By being mindful of all aspects of the product creation, GoodSam has developed a line that not only tastes great but is better for the consumer and the planet.

"We are proud to finally announce the launch of GoodSam at Thrive Market. The creation of our chocolate and supporting those who farm, manufacture and distribute has been a passion project for me and Heather," said Stroot. "We believe that when you open a bag, you shouldn't have to wonder if the company you are spending your money with is doing the right thing."

Using only the best organic and non-GMO ingredients, GoodSam products are made with no added sugar and are vegan and keto-friendly. Instead of cane sugar, GoodSam incorporates allulose, a natural low calorie sweetener derived from sources like dates and figs but with the same taste and texture as table sugar. Its unique nutritional profile only contributes a fraction of the calories of regular sugar (1/10th of the calories) and does not raise blood sugar levels.

"Thrive Market is excited to exclusively carry GoodSam's products," said Jeremiah McElwee, Chief Merchandising Officer of Thrive Market. "Current consumer trends show an increased demand in products that are not only good for you, like sugar-free and organic, but also for the planet and producers. The brand's focus on regenerative agriculture and direct trade puts the environment and farmers at the forefront which we know our Members will love."

The first introduction of the line will feature the brand's core offering, a chocolate bar in three flavors - Dark Chocolate, Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt Nibs and Dark Chocolate & Mint. Later this month and just in time for the holidays, the brand will expand with dark chocolate baking chips and a selection of candy coated items including Dark Chocolate Candy Coated Almonds, Dark Chocolate Candy Coated Cashews, Dark Chocolate Candy Coated Gems and Dark Chocolate Candy Coated Peanuts.

"We want consumers to enjoy GoodSam products without feeling guilty about what they are eating or how it was produced," added Terry. "Not only are good-for-you ingredients a priority, but also how we grow and source those ingredients. We believe in biodiversity that supports regenerative systems. We do not see GoodSam as a candy brand, rather a small farmer brand."

To learn more about GoodSam Foods, visit www.goodsamfoods.com or follow on Instagram at @GoodSamFoods. To shop the product, visit www.thrivemarket.com.

About GoodSam Foods

