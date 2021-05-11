GoodSam Foods Launches Colombian Regeneratively Farmed Coffee

With the goal of producing products that are good for you, fair for farmers and good for the planet, GoodSam brings high-quality ingredients found in Colombia to the US market, maintaining strong, direct trade relationships with the supply chain, manufacturers and indigenous communities of which they are grown. The farmers and GoodSam team prioritize the planet by practicing regenerative agriculture, a farming practice that reverses the effects of climate change by rebuilding soil organic matter and restoring soil biodiversity.

"One of the key tenants of regenerative agriculture is crop diversity, many of our farmers in Colombia not only grow cocoa but also nuts, fruits, honey, avocado, citrus and coffee. Launching a coffee line from the same small, family-owned farms that grow our cacao is a natural next step for GoodSam Foods," said Heather K. Terry, CEO and Co-Founder of GoodSam Foods.

Working with two separate communities in Colombia, GoodSam has launched the below coffee varieties:

Orlando's Single Farm Origin : Named for Orlando , the Colombian farmer that grows coffee alongside his family in the foothills of the Central Andes, this juicy coffee has notes of peach, honey and caramel. Made of a mix of Castillo, Caturro and Tipico beans, this unique single farm origin blend will be sold in small quantities at $19.99 / bag and is a USDA Organic certified coffee at 85 points. Orlando's nephew, Jairo, works with GoodSam directly to source goods for the products while working on the farm and finishing his studies on specialty coffee and English to become an international coffee expert.

"We are honored to be working with dedicated farmers in Colombia," says Sam Stroot, COO and Co-Founder of GoodSam Foods. "As the warming world threatens the future of coffee, we stand by our farmers to help maintain steady yields and qualities of both coffee and cacao. We hope that with our support, farming practices and fair wages, their communities, and our entire planet, will thrive for generations to come."

GoodSam Foods first introduced a line of chocolate products, also sourced in Colombia, including a chocolate bar in three flavors - Dark Chocolate, Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt Nibs and Dark Chocolate & Mint, Dark Chocolate Baking Chips and a selection of candy coated items including Dark Chocolate Candy Coated Almonds, Dark Chocolate Candy Coated Cashews and Dark Chocolate Candy Coated Peanuts. GoodSam looks to launch two new chocolate bar flavors and Macadamia Nuts later this year.

To learn more about GoodSam Foods and shop product, visit www.goodsamfoods.com or follow on Instagram at @GoodSamFoods.

About GoodSam Foods

Founded in 2019 by social mission entrepreneur, Sam Stroot, and natural products industry veteran, Heather K. Terry, GoodSam P.B.C. is a chocolate brand on a mission. GoodSam believes in food that's good for you, good for farmers and good for the planet. Maintaining deep relationships with supply chain, manufacturers and indigenous communities is at the heart of everything GoodSam does, and the brand works with farms to maintain the quality of soil through regenerative practices to ensure farms thrive for generations to come. GoodSam believes that when you open a bag, you shouldn't have to wonder if the company you are spending your money with is doing the right thing. GoodSam is backed by BeyondBrands and CEO Eric Schnell, known for innovative, conscious food and beverage brands including Cool Beans, Steaz Tea, Good Catch and more.

