Goodshuffle Launches New Dispatch Feature for Smoother Event Logistics

"Logistics planning can be one of the most stressful aspects of an event professional's job. Dispatch removes the guesswork, saving time and money while maximizing three very valuable resources: vehicles, crew, and inventory."

-Andrew Garcia, Co-Founder and CEO at Goodshuffle

Event professionals have long relied on manual, time-consuming methods like pencil and paper for planning. Dispatch replaces outdated systems with a streamlined tool that enables route planning at more than six times the speed of current workflows. It also improves team alignment, proactively detects potential conflicts, and optimizes routes for maximum efficiency.

"By streamlining scheduling, providing delivery updates in real-time, and helping us stay ahead of traffic, Dispatch has significantly decreased our chance of error."

-Kendra McMasters, Chairs For Affairs

Dispatch delivers capabilities that can reduce fleet management costs by up to 20%, cut re-routing times by as much as 90%, and increase driver productivity by approximately 20%. By leveraging truck-optimized software, it not only enhances efficiency but also promotes safer, more sustainable routes.

These optimized routes go beyond operational benefits, supporting environmentally conscious practices by minimizing fuel consumption, vehicle emissions, mileage, and wear-and-tear — ultimately contributing to a lower carbon footprint.

"Dispatch is a game-changer for our users, providing the efficiency and confidence they need to spend less time coordinating and more time executing."

-Erik Dreyer, Co-Founder at Goodshuffle

Event professionals can explore the benefits of Dispatch now, as it is live in Goodshuffle Pro. To learn more about how Dispatch can transform your logistics workflow, visit pro.goodshuffle.com.

About Goodshuffle Pro

Goodshuffle Pro is software built specifically for the event rental industry. The platform is a one-stop shop to easily track inventory, automate sales, and empower growth. Features include Inventory Management, Sign & Pay Quotes, CRM & Client Management, Finance Hub, and now Dispatch.

