GoodSuite Acquires Advanced Office Automation

VENTURA, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodSuite has acquired Ventura based office equipment dealer, Advanced Office Automation.

Advanced Office Automation (AOA) was founded in 1986 by Pat and Joe Silva. AOA specializes in the sales and service of the Sharp line of products. Over the course of 30 years, AOA has built an established family of loyal customers, providing products and services to thousands of businesses in Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Los Angeles counties. As the founders eyed retirement, they sought a company with similar commitment to high quality service, whom they knew would nurture the relationships they have built.

"GoodSuite is the perfect transition for our customers," said Pat Silva, Co-Founder of Advanced Office Automation. "We picked the Strull family because we felt they would take care of our customers just the same way that we did."

GoodSuite, formerly known as Copier Headquarters has been in business for more than 20 years, serving Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. This acquisition strengthens GoodSuite's presence in the area.

All of AOA's employees will join GoodSuite. Like AOA, GoodSuite is a family owned-business, that has been in the area for more than 20 years. In addition to Office Equipment, GoodSuite offers IT Services, Cloud Solutions and more. GoodSuite is known for providing fast, efficient service to its customers.

Dan Strull, CEO of GoodSuite says, "This acquisition enables us to expand our presence in the area." https://goodsuite.com/blog/

This is GoodSuite's second acquisition in the area in the last year. Office Machine Specialists of Oxnard was acquired in October of 2018. Financial terms not disclosed.

