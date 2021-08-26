GoodSuite continues strategic growth with the acquisition of Select Business Systems.

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodSuite, California's premier provider of critical business systems, announced today it has acquired Select Business Systems. This is the largest acquisition in GoodSuite's 20-plus year history.

"Select Business Systems' dedication to an outstanding customer experience that started with Eric Mumma and continued with his son, Todd is ideally aligned with GoodSuite's core value of delivering unrivaled service," said Dan Strull, CEO of GoodSuite. "We are excited to provide a seamless transition and begin developing strategic partnerships with our new customers."

"It is rare to find an organization so well matched in its operating principles," said Todd Mumma, President of Select Business Systems. "We selected GoodSuite knowing that our customers will be in excellent hands and continue to receive outstanding service."

Like Select Business Systems, GoodSuite, founded in 1998, is a family-owned business that has grown from a copier company to one offering award-winning multifunction printers and copiers, IT services, managed print services, digital signage, collaboration and interactive display systems, VoIP services, and most other critical business systems.

About GoodSuite

GoodSuite is a premier provider of critical business systems, offering a wide array of products and services. For over 20 years, GoodSuite has delivered peace of mind with an unrivaled level of customer service based on a commitment to speed, innovation, and technology. GoodSuite offers a new choice: a better way of providing proactive technology products and services that can prevent problems from occurring so that customers' workflows don't miss a beat.

About Select Business Systems

Founded in 1978, Select Business Systems has grown to become California's Central Valley's premier technology solutions provider, supporting today's modern office environment with a mutually beneficial relationship with clients. Select Business Systems is awarded the prestigious Hyakuman Kai Award by Sharp Electronics, year after year, for successfully operating at the highest sales and customer service levels.

