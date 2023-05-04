Goodsurf Acquires Citywave North America

DALLAS, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Urban Entertainment Concepts ("UEC"), through its subsidiary, Goodsurf – together with Action Team Veranstaltungs GmbH ("ATV") – announces Goodsurf's acquisition of Citywave North America, including all intangible property, rights, and responsibilities of Citywave throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, and Caribbean. Citywave is the leading stationary surf wave company in the world with 15 installments in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the United States. The transaction closed on September 16, 2022.

Photo: Surf & Style European Championship

According to Andrew Limbocker, UEC Managing Member, "ATV has worked for over a decade to create the best and most accessible surf experience in the world; no other surf technology merges authenticity with accessibility like Citywave, and we are honored to work with Rainer and his team to expand the incredible experience across North America."

"We have always wanted to move forward with a strong US partner that shares our vision and spirit for this new and up-and-coming discipline in surfing," says Rainer Klimaschewski, CEO of Citywave. "I have known Andrew and his team for many years, originally as a potential Citywave customer. The fact that we have ended up as partners on this endeavor after all this time is incredible. We share Goodsurf's vision of a roll-out in the US for our attraction and are beyond excited to see the Citywave family grow in such a significant way!"

"We're extremely excited," Mr. Limbocker continued. "Surfing is the most aspirational yet inaccessible sport in the world and, through our acquisition, we intend to activate location-based-entertainment, retail shopping centers, resorts, sporting complexes, and other leisure and entertainment venues throughout North America and the Caribbean, bringing Citywave one step closer to making surfing accessible to everyone."

About Urban Entertainment Concepts – Urban Entertainment Concepts' ("UEC") mission is to aggregate excellent leisure and entertainment concepts across North America.

For information about citywave® in North America and the Caribbean, please visit www.citywaveusa.com.

For press inquiries, please email [email protected].

About Action Team Veranstaltungs GmbH & the citywave® group – Imagine surfing in the most unconventional locations, for everyone, anytime: surfer's paradise on demand!

For over a decade we have specialized in the development and construction of deep-water surf pools, and today offer a turnkey, state of the art product made in Germany. Our patented, endless wave is bringing joy to all age groups and abilities, as the wave transitions into different levels by the push of a button.

Our family business has a strong focus on optimizing its technology and is now expanding into various markets and locations as technology providers – but also as turnkey providers of design and operation.

For information about citywave® outside North America and the Caribbean, please visit www.citywave.de.

