Goodsurf Deep Ellum Opens Next Thursday

Venue brings surfing, pickleball and more to Dallas' urban core

DALLAS, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodsurf, a revolutionary culinary and surf concept and subsidiary of Urban Entertainment Concepts, announced today that it will celebrate its grand opening next Thursday, June 20. Powered by the most accessible and authentic surf wave technology, citywave® , Goodsurf aims to break down the barrier of surfing while offering a unique dining and entertainment experience. As a way to introduce the concept to the Dallas market, Goodsurf is offering walk-in guests their first session free through June 27.

"This is a significant milestone for our company," said Goodsurf CEO Zach Shor. "While surfing is in our name, it's not our entire identity. We aim to create transformative experiences and provide a space where people can enjoy each other's company. Everything is better by the water: food tastes better, beer is crisper, and you feel more relaxed. We want our guests to feel this way whenever they walk through our doors."

The hours of operation are 11 AM to 11 PM Monday through Thursday, 11 AM to 1 AM Friday, 10 AM to 1 AM Saturday, and 10 AM to 11 PM Sunday. The new venue is at 317 S. Second Avenue in Dallas, TX, and features a beer garden, indoor restaurant, four rentable pickleball courts, a citywave, and lots of shade throughout. Online reservations for both surfing and pickleball are live on our website. For more information or to book your visit, please visit goodsurf.co .

"Surfing isn't the most accessible sport, especially since Dallas lacks a nearby ocean," says Andrew Limbocker, a Goodsurf owner and head of citywave USA. "citywave® has revolutionized the sport by offering a land-locked entry point. It's the safest way to learn and have fun; easy to learn but hard to master for beginners to experienced riders."

ABOUT GOODSURF

Goodsurf, an innovative venture under the location-based entertainment holding company of Urban Entertainment Concepts, aims to revolutionize the intersection between sports and hospitality. Our commitment lies in providing not just a service but an unforgettable experience that combines accessible surfing, immersive ambiance, delectable cuisine , and a vibrant bar scene. Whether you're a surfing enthusiast seeking the thrill of the waves or a connoisseur of delicious and unique food, we have something for everyone.



Visit our website at goodsurf.co for a glimpse into the world we've crafted. Stay connected with us on social media through @Goodsurf on Facebook and LinkedIn and @RealGoodsurf on Instagram. Join our community to stay updated on the latest happenings, exclusive events, and behind-the-scenes moments that make Goodsurf more than just a destination—it is a lifestyle.

SOURCE Urban Entertainment Concepts