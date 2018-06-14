GoodTime Partners With Leading Applicant Tracking System, Lever

Traditionally, when recruiting coordinators scheduled interviews, they used applicant tracking systems (ATS) such as Lever to find candidates who had passed the initial résumé screening. From there, they switched to manual calendar searching and emails to personally schedule interviews with candidates.

With this new integration, recruiting coordinators can simply click a button in the candidate profile within Lever to schedule an interview with that candidate. The system uses customized templates that clearly lay out the timeline for the entire interview process. These go out as company-branded invitations that prompt the candidate to provide their availability. GoodTime's platform uses potential interviewers' calendars to find an optimal set of interviewers and an interview time that is suitable for everyone involved.

When a preferred time is found, the information is synchronized in Lever. This lets recruiting coordinators schedule interviews 90% faster, saving them hours of time every day. It also improves the candidate experience, as candidates can schedule their interview through one simple email instead of dozens of back-and-forth communications.

"At GoodTime, we're deeply committed to streamlining processes and saving time for our clients. That's why we've seamlessly integrated with Lever, a leading ATS partner," said Ahryun Moon, CEO of GoodTime. "Our mutual customers can now spend less time coordinating interviews and more time on their strategic work."

"With Lever and Goodtime, customers can automate even more of the time-consuming, manual parts of recruiting while improving the overall candidate experience," said Sarah Nahm, CEO of Lever.

About GoodTime

GoodTime is the first talent operations platform that provides intelligent interview scheduling for recruiting teams. GoodTime integrates with major ATS software and helps companies scale efficiently by seamlessly scheduling high-volume phone interviews and complex on-site interviews. GoodTime also facilitates interviewer training and provides comprehensive metrics around interviewing processes.

The San Francisco-based company is backed by investors from Big Basin Capital, Alchemist Accelerator, Facebook, Twitter, Yelp, Yahoo, Tripit, and Udemy. GoodTime improves hiring efficiency for fast-scaling companies such as Box, Shopify and MuleSoft. To learn more or request a demo, visit goodtime.io.

About Lever

Lever's applicant tracking and sourcing technology draws the entire team together to source, nurture, interview, and hire top talent through effortless collaboration. Lever has been intentionally designed with integrated ATS and CRM functionality, and features a modern interface that helps employers develop stronger candidate relationships in fewer clicks.

Lever was founded in 2012 in San Francisco. The company has raised more than $73 million in funding from Adams Street Partners, Scale Venture Partners, Matrix Partners, Y Combinator, Redpoint Ventures, and Correlation Ventures among others. Lever supports the hiring needs of over 1,500 companies around the globe including the teams at Netflix, Hot Topic, KPMG New Zealand, and Cirque du Soleil. For more information, visit https://www.lever.co.

