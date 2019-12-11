Goodtimer educational toy for children and families launches on Amazon in time for holiday gifts and New Year's resolutions

"Parents often get stuck finding solutions to challenges with their children's behavior that work for their specific family needs," says Goodtimer founder Adam Ashley. "Goodtimer was created to help parents achieve a more peaceful home and connected family by incorporating positive parenting methods into an innovative product that is easy, effective and fun for the whole family."

Goodtimer was developed to motivate children to form good habits by encouraging them to consistently make good choices in a way that is opposite to timeouts that punish unwanted behaviors.

First, a family establishes their house rules. Then, when children make good choices by following the house rules, they begin earning Good Time by turning the device right-side up. When enough Good Time has been earned, the device dispenses physical tokens children can collect and save to exchange for incentives decided by their family. For details on how Goodtimer works click here.

Each Goodtimer includes a children's book "The Clockmaker's Creation" that tells Goodtimer's charming back story and explains how the device works. Goodtimer also includes a charging cable, 32 reusable tokens, a plush token pouch, customer support and exclusive access to positive parenting resources.

Following a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2018 and extensive product testing by real families, Goodtimer is now available for purchase on Amazon and retails for $149.95.

About Plus Up LLC

Plus Up LLC was founded in 2017 to help families bring home peace and encourage good habits that last. Plus Up is committed to providing positive reinforcement solutions to open-minded families who strive for real connection. The company's first patented product Goodtimer is an educational toy backed by neuroscience that encourages children to form good habits using positivity, tangible incentives and family participation. To learn more visit www.gogoodtimer.com.

SOURCE Plus Up LLC