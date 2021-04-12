GoodTrust launches new AI service to make photo memories come alive as seen in the Harry Potter series

"We believe AI technology will create new ways to preserve memories that matter," said Rikard Steiber, CEO and founder of GoodTrust. "No longer the stuff of fiction, GoodTrust Memories uses AI technology and facial recognition to 'automagically' make your photo memories come alive as seen in the Harry Potter movies."

GoodTrust offers unique ways to take advantage of these animated images including:

Share them with friends and family or post on social media (#GoodTrustMemories)

Share them as a GoodTrust Last Goodbye message

message Coming soon: a range of animation emotions to choose from and the ability to add text or audio memories

To celebrate the launch, GoodTrust will also highlight the birthdays of notable famous people during the month of April across social media (including Charlie Chaplin, Thomas Jefferson, Ella Fitzgerald, Marlon Brando, Jerry Seinfeld and Melania Trump). Users might also want to upload an image of the Mona Lisa to honor the birthday of Leonardo Da Vinci on April 15. Or you might want to upload photos of the kids from Easter and share with the grandparents.

GoodTrust Memories is powered by industry-leaders D-ID, a company that specializes in patented video-reenactment technology using computer vision, AI and deep learning. The technology, created in partnership with D-ID, works well for both historic and current photos and can make a unique and special memory to share with loved ones.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with GoodTrust, leveraging our deep learning expertise to help people preserve and bring their memories to life in new and exciting ways," said Gil Perry, Co-Founder and CEO of D-ID. "Utilizing AI to strengthen our connections to our past is something we at D-ID are passionate about, and we look forward to working with GoodTrust to advance that purpose."

These animations represent GoodTrust's initial foray into emotive storytelling and new ways to capture family memories. GoodTrust also offers services to plan ahead with your digital legacy or take care of someone else by securing their photos, videos, emails and texts, financial accounts, social media profiles and more. GoodTrust will also soon be offering the ability to create wills, medical directives and funeral directives.

GoodTrust users can animate 3 photos just by creating a free GoodTrust account. With the GoodTrust Premium Plan users can create an entire profile to protect their digital legacy and animate 10 photos per month with the option to purchase more.

Users should have consent from the people shown in the photos or their relatives.

About GoodTrust

GoodTrust is the digital will and wishes platform that allows anyone to control and create their digital legacy. GoodTrust is the perfect complement to a traditional physical will, and provides a simple and secure way to manage memories and digital assets for the "afterlife," designate who should have access to it and create innovative ways to connect the stories of the past with the future.

GoodTrust also helps families who have lost someone take care of the deceased person's digital assets through memorialization, asset management or shutting down accounts.

About GoodTrust Memories

GoodTrust Memories allows anyone to upload photos and watch them come to life thanks to AI technology. The resulting animations can then be shared with loved ones or on social media, added to your GoodTrust albums or used in Last Goodbye messages. Users can purchase a GoodTrust Premium Plan to receive more animations each month or purchase them as a package.

About D-ID

D-ID was established in 2017 by three innovators who created the first facial image de-identification solution to protect images and videos from facial recognition software. Based in Tel Aviv, the company specializes in patented video reenactment technology using AI and deep learning, and is now a global leader in this space. In the swiftly growing synthetic media market, D-ID's core competencies in the human face and in deep learning are the critical ingredients to lead the next disruption of the media and entertainment market: the creation of media using AI.

You can find GoodTrust at www.MyGoodTrust.com .

Please find GoodTrust graphics and images here:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1XGj-ewLwJq458AWAWsv_fnUI7WJF7xaL?usp=sharing

SOURCE GoodTrust

Related Links

https://mygoodtrust.com

