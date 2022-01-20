GoodTrust, The Leader In Digital Life And Legacy Management, Hits 100K Customers Milestone

"We believe that everyone's digital legacy is important, and that it's critical to secure your digital assets and last wishes in these COVID times," said Rikard Steiber, Founder and CEO of GoodTrust. "Every single one of those 100,000 people represents a life that deserves to be remembered and protected. However, some 90% of people still do not have a plan for their digital legacy, so there is much more work to be done."

The mission to help anyone organize and protect their assets and memories - both real and digital - is only growing as more people around the world live their lives and pass away online. GoodTrust offers free and paid plans for anyone to organize and manage their life and legacy and provides the highest standards of online security and privacy.

"The real and digital worlds are now inextricably intertwined," said Daniel Sieberg, GoodTrust Co-Founder and Chief Content Officer. "We're building solutions that correspond to those challenges and ensure people are taken care of no matter what's important to them."

GoodTrust also received national attention on New Year's Day when CBS This Morning Saturday re-aired its segment about the company and the book, Digital Legacy: Take Control of Your Online Afterlife , co-authored by two members of the founding team, Steiber and Sieberg. The book shot up 1M spots on Amazon's list of all books to #885 most sold books.

To celebrate the 100,000-customer milestone and raise awareness about the importance of protecting your digital legacy, GoodTrust is offering everyone free access to the best-selling Digital Legacy audiobook on Google Play and Apple Books for a limited time.

"The book is designed to be a guide through all the challenges and opportunities that accompany spending so much of our lives online," said Sieberg. "In audiobook format, it can be enjoyed while on the go or in the car and referenced at any time."

GoodTrust has experienced strong growth during the past 12 months and looks to build on it further in 2022 with several new strategic partnerships in the end-of-life and insurance industries. The company is now hiring new talent and is pleased to announce two new leaders: Andy Lopez, VP of Business Development, and Bjorn Laurin, VP of Operations.

To fuel that expansion further, GoodTrust recently closed a $5M seed round for a total of $7.5M raised to date. Investors include Moxxie Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Concrete Rose Capital, Bling Capital, Synetro Ventures, Azure Capital Partners, Alumni Ventures, Primer Holdings, Gaingels Network and Lane VC. Several current and former Google executives are also on the cap table.

