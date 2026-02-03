GoodVice Arrives: Your Body Was Waiting

New brand introduces Effortless Indulgence — where the food people crave is the food their bodies need

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Your body was never the problem. The food was.

GoodVice arrived today with shakes crafted to compete with lush American diner milkshakes — not supplements or diet products. Beneath the indulgence is something quietly decisive: invisible biology that restores signals for gut, metabolic, and immune health. You don't taste the science. You don't think about it. Your body just responds.

GoodVice is powered by one.bio 01, a clinically validated prebiotic oat fiber developed by one.bio. It is fully soluble, flavorless, colorless, and non-disruptive. GoodVice debuts in three flavors-Best-Ever Chocolate, Madagascar Vanilla, and Sweet Cream Coffee.

The category is Effortless Indulgence: when the food you crave is the food your body needs. The choice was never real.

"We didn't fail at health because we lacked discipline," said Matt Barnard, Cofounder and CEO of One Unlimited. "We failed because we removed the signals food used to carry. The trade-off between pleasure and health was never biological — it was technological. That limitation is gone. GoodVice shows what happens when those signals are restored invisibly, in food people crave."

The Enemy: Virtuous Suffering

For decades, health was framed as a moral test: restrict, resist, override desire. The food system optimized for convenience and craving, while the wellness industry sold discipline as virtue. The result was a false choice — pleasure or health — and a culture of virtuous suffering.

"If health requires discipline, it will never be the default," Barnard said. "Virtuous suffering is a system failure."

That failure shapes everyday life. In what Barnard calls the grocery-to-pharmacy loop, modern food creates the inflammation that modern medicine manages.

"Health isn't something to buy occasionally," Barnard said. "It's something to have — every day, or not at all."

GoodVice is what happens when that loop finally breaks.

The Product

GoodVice debuts in three flavors—Best-Ever Chocolate, Madagascar Vanilla, and Sweet Cream Coffee. Each serving is formulated for both pleasure and function, delivering a velvety density that feels as good as it tastes. Every serving contains:

10g of one.bio 01 prebiotic oat fiber

15g of grass-fed milk protein

Creatine and magnesium for energy and recovery

Real cane sugar — for a satisfying taste, stabilized by fiber-mediated metabolic control

The Zen of Indulgence

GoodVice is powered by one.bio 01, a clinically validated prebiotic oat fiber developed by one.bio. It is fully soluble, flavorless, colorless, and non-disruptive — disappearing entirely into food while remaining biologically potent.

In a 14-day clinical study on one.bio oat fiber with 63 adults, participants experienced improved digestive comfort even at high doses, stabilized blood sugar and energy, and big improvements in mood and mental clarity. These are benefits people feel.

"Nutrition without pleasure is a disservice to health," said Sarah Wallace, President of GoodVice. "Delight isn't the obstacle — it's the vehicle. When pleasure leads, health follows."

The Invisible Layer

While GoodVice is a consumer brand, it serves a larger purpose: it is the reference design for the one.bio scientific platform — proof of what happens when the food people naturally reach for becomes the food that works with their biology.

A shake is what you taste. Beneath it is a system designed to vanish into any food, in any form, for any brand — and do the same work.

"This is infrastructure," said Matt Amicucci, PhD, Cofounder and Chief Science Officer of one.bio. "Not a trend. Not a formulation trick. When biological signal is restored without altering experience, the distinction between 'healthy' and 'delicious' disappears. That outcome was inevitable."

Availability

GoodVice is available now at DrinkGoodVice.com .

"The era of virtuous suffering is ending," Barnard said. "Not because people changed — but because the food finally did. The body always knew what to do. It was waiting for the signal to return. Now it has."

About GoodVice

GoodVice exists because your body isn't broken — it's been waiting. Cofounded by Matt Barnard and Matt Amicucci, PhD, GoodVice is the first consumer brand from One Unlimited: proof that indulgence and health were never a trade. Enabled by one.bio's breakthrough fiber science, it delivers clinically essential nutrition through craveable foods and drinks designed for everyday life. The era of virtuous suffering is over. This is Effortless Indulgence — where pleasure leads, the science is real, and benefits are felt.

About one.bio

one.bio is the scientific platform within One Unlimited dedicated to restoring biological signals lost from the modern food system. Through proprietary fiber discovery and formulation science, one.bio enables high-function, anti-inflammatory fibers to be integrated invisibly into everyday products — without compromising taste, texture, or convenience. The goal is a world where health is built into everyday food, not bought separately at the pharmacy.

About One Unlimited

One Unlimited restores the biological signals the modern food system deleted.

The body knows what to do - we simply put the signals back. The result is health that doesn't require discipline - just food and products that let the systems of our bodies work together as one.

