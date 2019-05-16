Goodwall and Dignity Health Global Education Partner to Address Healthcare Industry Workforce Shortage

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignity Health Global Education (DHGE), the leading healthcare workforce development company, and Goodwall, the social career and education platform for the future workforce, today announced a partnership to help address the nationwide shortage of well-trained professionals in the healthcare industry.

The healthcare industry faces significant challenges as it looks to address the changing needs of the population and ensure high standards of care. Although technology will play a key role in bridging the existing gaps, finding the right talent to join and grow within this key industry will be just as important. A recent analysis suggests that although healthcare jobs will be among the fastest growing in the United States through 2026—accounting for about 2.3 million new jobs according to projections released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics—many states will be unable to meet the projected demand for healthcare workers.

"Goodwall has been leading the charge in helping employers find next generation talent for years, and the overall goals of our two companies go hand in hand," said DHGE Chief Executive Officer Andrew Malley. "We want to develop the workforce today, but by working with Goodwall, we can also develop the workforce for the future. The healthcare sector is exciting, and together, DHGE and Goodwall will harness the power of young people to improve the industry moving forward."

DHGE partners with leading universities across the U.S. to provide accessible high-quality training and academic excellence in the healthcare field. Its higher learning partnerships include Duke Corporate Education (Duke CE), part of Duke University, Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School, Webster University, and the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University.

"Partnering with an industry leader like DHGE is a privilege for Goodwall, but more importantly, it is a great opportunity for the more than one million users of our platform," said Goodwall's CEO and Co-Founder Taha Bawa. "This initiative enhances learning and earning opportunities for students and young professionals looking to move their careers forward in the healthcare industry at a time when there is a huge demand to fill jobs in this sector."

DHGE and Goodwall are collaborating to develop the healthcare workforce by:

Encouraging youth of diverse backgrounds to consider healthcare degrees

Providing ongoing academic support, educational programs, mentoring, literacy, and inspiration to students and young professionals in healthcare

Creating a scholarship program to support students who choose healthcare-related degrees

"We will be working in schools and classes up and down the West Coast, looking to help students and young people in the communities that Dignity Health and DHGE serve," Malley added. "The goal is to promote careers and skills-based learning in order to capitalize on the positive impact healthcare jobs can have on young people, whether they want to be a nurse, work in cybersecurity or analytics, or make discoveries within medical labs."

Although initially focused on communities in California, Nevada, Arizona, and other locations on the West Coast with underrepresented socioeconomic groups in the healthcare workforce, the partnership is committed to helping health systems address worker shortage and educational issues nationally.

"Goodwall's mission is to help young talent become the best version of themselves, creating a long-term sustainable impact on society," added Bawa. "Healthcare is one of the few industries that touches everyone's life. By attracting more good people to the space and offering them valuable support and opportunities, Goodwall will be able to play a role in changing this industry for the better."

For details on the program, please visit goodwall.io or dhge.org.

About Dignity Health Global Education

Dignity Health Global Education (DHGE) is a joint venture between Dignity Health, the largest not-for-profit U.S. health system, and Global University Systems (GUS), an international network of higher-education institutions. DHGE is committed to providing exceptional educational opportunities for the healthcare workforce through online qualifications made with industry. For more information, please visit dhge.org.

About Goodwall

Goodwall is the career development network for the next generation. More than one million students and young professionals use Goodwall to find career and learning opportunities, enhance their skills, network, and get support and inspiration. Goodwall grows with its community from high school through college and beyond, and partners with companies, universities, and organizations to offer relevant opportunities and support to its community. Goodwall is strategically backed by various leading investors, including one of the largest players in the recruitment industry, Randstad. For more information, please visit Goodwall.io.

