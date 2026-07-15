Goodwall and HP Inc. expand access to AI skills and HP technology for young people across Brazil and Latin America

GENEVA, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark World Youth Skills Day, Goodwall and HP Inc. today announced the expansion of their partnership to place HP devices and AI skills into the hands of more young people across Brazil and Latin America, helping them unlock new opportunities and empowering the next generation to shape their futures.

Delivered through AI Fundamentals, a flagship pathway program on Goodwall, the collaboration enables more youth to access beginner-friendly AI learning, practical challenges and hands-on experience with AI tools, helping them build future-ready skills.

The program is one of the learning pathways delivered through the NextGen AI Alliance, a coalition founded by Goodwall with HP, Microsoft and Cognizant, to expand access to AI education.

Top-performing participants will have the opportunity to receive HP technology and solutions, reducing barriers to technology and empowering them to turn their AI skills into action through new ventures, community initiatives and other local impact.

Since its launch in 2025, the program has accelerated AI learning for more than two million young people across 180+ countries, with more than 151,000 learners earning HP-branded credentials. Program content will now be available in Brazilian Portuguese and Spanish, enabling more youth to build AI skills in their preferred language.

The expansion comes as demand for AI skills continues to grow. According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025, employers expect 39% of workers' core skills to change by 2030, with AI and big data among the fastest-growing skill areas. The Forum also highlighted that the next digital divide will be defined not by access to AI, but by AI literacy - the ability to understand, evaluate and use these technologies effectively.

"Together with HP, we're helping ensure talented young people have both the skills and the tools they need to connect to opportunity, maximise their potential and have an impact on society. When access to learning and opportunity come together, innovators are better equipped to shape their own futures." Taha Bawa - Co-founder and CEO of Goodwall.

"As the future of work evolves, access to technology and critical skills will define who can participate and thrive. HP is committed to ensuring disconnected communities are part of this future by empowering individuals with the tools needed to unlock economic opportunity. Our collaboration with Goodwall is a key part of our commitment to accelerate the Future of Work for 150 million people by 2030." Michele Malejki - Global Head of Social Impact, HP Inc. and Executive Director, HP Foundation.

"At HP Brazil, we've seen how access to technology and education can transform lives. Over the years, we've invested in initiatives that expand digital inclusion and prepare people for the opportunities of tomorrow. This partnership with Goodwall builds on that commitment by helping more young people develop AI skills, explore new career pathways and participate confidently in the future of work," Ricardo Kamel - Managing Director, HP Inc., Brazil.

In future, Goodwall and HP also plan to create opportunities for HP employee volunteers to engage with young people through mentoring and career guidance on the Goodwall app.

The partnership demonstrates how education, innovation and collaboration can help unlock the next generation of changemakers.

For more information about Goodwall, visit https://www.goodwall.io/.

About Goodwall:

Goodwall is an award-winning social education platform that partners with leading companies, governments, multilateral organizations, and nonprofits to prepare the next generation for the future of work. Through mobile-first, bite-sized, creator-led learning experiences, Goodwall engages more than 3 million young people across 150+ countries, helping them build in-demand skills, earn credentials, explore career pathways, and access opportunities. By combining behavioral science, gamification, and AI-powered personalization, Goodwall transforms learning into engaging journeys that drive meaningful outcomes for both young people and partner organizations.

SOURCE Goodwall