Goodwall Launches 30-Second “Virtual Elevator Pitch” to Support GEW & Encourage the Sharing of Ideas

Goodwall's new feature is similar in nature to Shark Tank and Dragon's Den. However, it's community-driven, and the audience plays a key role in the idea process through feedback, assistance, and motivation.

Goodwall's 30-second elevator pitch podium provides young minds with the ability to change the world and disrupt the status quo. After sharing their video, a member's connections are invited to challenge the idea, offer feedback, and provide support. With like-minded individuals at their fingertips, members receive the encouragement, motivation, and assistance they need in the crucial early stages of ideation and development.

The right audience is also critical for transforming ideas into actionable solutions, and the Goodwall community is a perfect crowd to get the visibility and recognition ideas deserve. With 1m+ members in 150+ countries, members can connect with the right people to help their ideas gain traction. Members are encouraged to challenge each other in a respectful, constructive way. Finally, Goodwall offers a unique environment for entrepreneurs to locate the people who will help them reach the next level, and the right mentor, investor, partner, or cofounder is just a click away.

To support GEW, boost engagement, and inspire entrepreneurs to share ideas, Goodwall (iOS and Android) is partnering with the University of Geneva and the Geneva Tsinghua Initiative to host the "Good Idea" competition. To participate, members must pitch a 30-second idea video on Goodwall. The community will vote, and the 25 most innovative ideas will become finalists. The winner will receive the Good Idea Award and a $1000 prize.

Goodwall will also feature the winner across the platform and social media channels, and they'll have the opportunity to connect with a community of entrepreneurs, investors, students, and mentors to guide and support them and help turn their idea into a business. The deadline to pitch ideas is December 31, 2019.

About Goodwall

Goodwall is a social development platform to connect over shared interests and discover opportunities. As the leading community for students and young professionals, Goodwall has a database of 5m+ job and internship opportunities, $1m+ in scholarships and awards, thousands of volunteer events and is made particularly to meet the needs of Gen Z and millennials.

