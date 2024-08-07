GoodWe Expands its C&I Offering with Launch of Flexible LVSMT-US Inverter

The low-voltage inverter is specifically designed for small C&I installations

DENVER, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodWe Technologies Co Ltd ("GoodWe") (688390:SHH), a global leader in solar inverters and smart energy solutions, launched its LVSMT-US inverter to meet the needs of small C&I installations. To flexibly meet a variety of capacities and local grid requirements, the inverter can be easily set during commissioning to a range of sizes and voltage outputs (22/28kW 208V, 23/30kW at 220V, and 25/32kW at 240V), simplifying ordering and eliminating the need for a costly transformer. The value-packed LVSMT-US inverter, using the same advanced string inverter technology as GoodWe's popular SMT-US series for medium- to large-scale C&I installations, offers improved energy and financial performance over the system's lifetime, while also enhancing safety.

GoodWe Launches Low-Voltage C&I Inverter LVSMT-US

The three-phase, low-voltage LVSMT-US inverter provides a cost-effective solution with 4 MPPTs to optimize power output. With its embedded rapid shutdown transmitter, the inverter meets safety standards without requiring any additional module-level hardware. The small C&I inverter includes a number of features that improve energy production, such as a maximum efficiency of 97.5% and a CEC efficiency of 96.5%, a wide voltage operating range of 180V-950V, and 180% DC oversizing. Plus, its smart shadow scan can be activated in the event of temporary shade, removing the need for MLPE.

In addition to meeting rapid shutdown requirements, the LVSMT-US inverter includes Type II Surge Protection on both the DC and AC side, integrated AFCI, and the NEMA Type 4X rating, all ensuring reliable operation and enhanced safety.

"Following the success of our SMT-US series for medium- to large-scale C&I installations, we are bringing its advanced string-inverter technology to the small C&I market," stated Michael Mendik, Country Manager of GoodWe USA and Canada. "From carports and schools to healthcare settings and retail establishments, this value-packed string inverter eliminates the need for costly MLPE, while still providing all of the benefits to improve the energy and financial performance over the system's lifetime. Plus, the massive convenience that the voltage and capacity flexibility of this inverter offers is truly groundbreaking."

GoodWe provides both residential and commercial solar energy systems that enable households and businesses alike to harvest maximum solar energy and reduce their carbon footprint. All of GoodWe's string inverters for the North American market achieve safety shutdown standards with a built-in rapid shutdown transmitter, eliminating the need to install MLPE. The company's commercial and industrial product suite includes inverters, smart meters, and loggers for monitoring. Its C&I product suite delivers significant economic, environmental, and operational advantages for businesses, large and small. GoodWe's free SEMS (Smart Energy Management System) platform is a state-of-the-art solution for efficient solar and storage monitoring and management.

GoodWe Boiler Plate:

GoodWe is a world-leading PV inverter manufacturer and smart energy solution provider listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 688390). The company has nearly 5,000 employees worldwide and has a track record of over 71 GW of installations in over 100 countries and regions as of the end of 2023. GoodWe offers an extensive range of products and solutions tailored for residential, commercial and industrial, and utility-scale PV systems, delivering reliable and high-performance solutions across its entire portfolio. In 2021, GoodWe was recognized as one of the top three hybrid inverter suppliers worldwide by Wood Mackenzie. For more information, please visit https://en.goodwe.com/

SOURCE GoodWe