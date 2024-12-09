GoodWe Named Among 2024 Forbes China Go-International Series Top 30 Brands

DENVER, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodWe, a global leader in solar inverter manufacturing and energy solutions, has been listed among the Top 30 Brands in the 2024 Forbes China Go-International Series, recognizing its excellence in globalization, innovation, and shaping global markets.

Cameal Yu, International Marketing Director of GoodWe, commented, "This is a testament to our brand's globalization achievements, made possible by the support of our customers and employees worldwide. At GoodWe, we believe the value of creating together and winning together. We'll continue to lead with reliability and trust, strengthening our resolve to drive the global energy transition."

The Forbes China Go-International Series award spotlights enterprises that have successfully navigated international markets, showcasing resilience, innovation, and robust long-term strategies. As a key player in renewable energy, GoodWe stands out with a strategically designed global network spanning operations, manufacturing, and customer service. With solar inverters at the core of its product portfolio, the company has empowered individuals, businesses, and communities in over 100 countries with renewable energy solutions.

Customer-Centric Globalization Strategy

By prioritizing local services, GoodWe established its first international service center in the Netherlands in 2014, expanding its presence in the European market, which has since become a cornerstone of the company's strategic growth. This customer-centric approach, built on close collaboration between headquarters and local teams, has been a fundamental part of GoodWe's business strategy. Today, the company's global operations and service network includes 11 overseas subsidiaries, 27 sales and service centers, and nearly 5,000 employees worldwide.

Enhanced Manufacturing Capacity to Meet Global Demands

A strategic production network is a vital component of GoodWe's global strategy, ensuring the delivery of timely, high-quality products tailored to regional market demands. With a focus on strengthening production facilities from the outset, GoodWe now operates four production bases worldwide. In 2024, the company launched its first overseas facility in Vietnam, advanced the third phase of its largest base in Guangde, China, and commenced a dedicated heat pump manufacturing site in China.

Strengthening Sustainability Initiatives

GoodWe's global sustainability efforts are making an impact. These efforts include participation in international ESG ratings, organizing industry-focused conferences and workshops, and initiating activities such as product donations and biodiversity protection. The company is also among the first in China to receive the European product carbon footprint certification. Late last year, GoodWe established the Sustainable Development Research Institute to develop mid- to long-term strategies for sustainable development growth.

