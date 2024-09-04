GoodWe Unveiling an Expanded Monitoring and Management Suite at RE+

Upgraded monitoring platform and new logger provide smarter energy management

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodWe, a global leader in solar inverters and smart energy solutions, is unveiling an expanded energy monitoring and management suite with new platform features and hardware advancements at RE+. Supporting the growing complexities of energy production, consumption, and storage, GoodWe is strengthening its energy monitoring and management capabilities with the addition of key features to its SEMS platform, while also launching new loggers. The updated platform, now referred to as SEMS+, builds on its previous-generation platform by adding new advanced features that improve functionality and usability. On the hardware front, GoodWe is now offering a new C&I logger with multiple new protocols.

The new SEMS+ monitoring and control platform showcases an intuitive user interface that improves the user experience, including smoother and more seamless interaction. In addition to the enhanced UI, the SEMS+ platform provides users with more comprehensive and sophisticated monitoring and control features to easily identify energy output and operating status. Plus, it now offers key optimization features, such as automatic alerts for faults or production abnormalities, and remote operations for troubleshooting and adjusting energy parameters. The new SEMS+ platform enables users to easily generate customized reports. Further supporting global accessibility, the platform is available in multiple languages and is strengthened by a user community in the SEMS_APP.

"Gone are the days that solar energy systems just produce energy and passively feed it into the grid. They are now interactive power stations that are becoming a part of the grid, that's why they need sophisticated monitoring and controls systems," stated Michael Mendik, Country Manager of GoodWe USA and Canada. "It is more effective and efficient, from installation to lifetime operations, for these distributed generation systems to be engineered to work together than to be pieced together. That's why GoodWe is focused on providing complete clean energy systems – from hardware to software."

On the hardware front of smart energy management, GoodWe is offering its new Ezlogger 3000C for small- to large-scale C&I applications with multiple protocols, including IEC104, Modbus-TCP, and IEEE 2030.50. Tripling the number of inverters that can be connected to up to 100 devices, the new C&I logger reduces communication cabling and conduit costs by up to 60%. To simplify installation and support fast upgrades, the logger can be easily configured or upgraded with the latest firmware with a USB or a web interface. The logger, extending its communication functionality, uses 4G technology and reaches up to 1000 meters, plus it can connect to a 3rd party weather station.

At its booth #B41060, GoodWe will also be showcasing its new inverter-embedded rapid shutdown (RSD) receiver for both residential and C&I installations, simplifying purchasing and installation. The new plug-and-play RSD receiver offers integrated SoC and supports PLC communication for improved reliability. Achieving the highest safety standards, the embedded RSD receiver meets NEC 2017/2020/2023 requirements and is SunSpec certified. To further support its installers, GoodWe is also launching a new GW+ loyalty program that will provide free technical training, attractive loyalty awards, and special promotions.

GoodWe Boiler Plate:

GoodWe is a world-leading PV inverter manufacturer and smart energy solution provider listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 688390). The company has nearly 5,000 employees worldwide and has a track record of over 71 GW of installations in over 100 countries and regions as of the end of 2023. GoodWe offers an extensive range of products and solutions tailored for residential, commercial and industrial, and utility-scale PV systems, delivering reliable and high-performance solutions across its entire portfolio. In 2021, GoodWe was recognized as one of the top three hybrid inverter suppliers worldwide by Wood Mackenzie. For more information, please visit goodwe.com.

SOURCE GoodWe