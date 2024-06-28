Goodwill® and General Motors Announce Green Jobs Collaboration

$750,000 grant from GM to fund new electric vehicle charging training, other skilled trades programs across U.S.

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill, a leader in workforce development, and General Motors (GM) are expanding their work together to enhance clean energy and skilled trades training programs across the U.S. As part of this effort, GM will provide grant funding for 10 local Goodwill organizations to invest in workforce training programs for in-demand, entry-level skilled trades jobs, including the new Goodwill Clean Tech Accelerator™.

Goodwill and Accenture announced the Goodwill Clean Tech Accelerator™, a co-designed clean energy jobs program, at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Talent Forward event last October. The collaboration was created to prepare the workforce for the significant clean energy job growth that is predicted to continue to expand in the future. It is expected that electric vehicle infrastructure jobs will increase by more than 800% by 2035. With continued support from Accenture, and with expertise from training partners ChargerHelp, GRID Alternatives and BlocPower, GM is providing a grant that will scale the Goodwill Clean Tech Accelerator™ to more locations.

"This grant will contribute to the long-term development of a cutting-edge jobs training program and will help individuals gain living wage employment," said Steven C. Preston, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International. "GM's support of our skilled trades and clean energy programs helps Goodwill open new doors and strengthens the opportunities we provide to our job seekers."

Four Goodwill Clean Tech Accelerator locations launched training programs this year in Atlanta, Houston, Nashville and Detroit, with a goal to grow to 20 cities and train 7,000 job seekers by 2030. Trainees are certified for jobs involving solar and storage, electric vehicle charging or heat pumps and energy efficiency. In addition to the four markets mentioned above, GM funding will teach career skills and technical training for a variety of automotive-related skilled trade fields in other areas, including Battle Creek, MI; South Bend and Indianapolis, IN; St. Paul, MN; Charlotte, NC; Milwaukee, WI; and Chicago, IL.

"General Motors believes in a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion," said Hal Garling, head of grantmaking for corporate giving at GM. "Investments in our zero emissions future extend into the community and are in collaboration with workforce experts like Goodwill. We're especially excited for the Goodwill Clean Tech Accelerator's launch in more communities and the promise it holds for advancing the future of charging infrastructure across the country."

The Goodwill Clean Tech Accelerator fills a critical talent gap by providing people with the relevant skills and certifications required for clean energy jobs that offer opportunities for higher wages and better career advancement. Goodwill aims to create equitable access to economic opportunity during the clean energy transition and will proactively train job seekers who are underemployed or unemployed. Trainees are paid as they learn through intensive, hands-on, competency-based training with tailored employment readiness and career placement services.

About Goodwill Industries International

Goodwill works to enhance the dignity and quality of life of individuals and families by strengthening communities, building bridges to opportunity, and helping people in need reach their potential through learning and the power of work.

For more than 120 years, Goodwill organizations across North America have helped people find jobs, support their families and feel the satisfaction that comes from working. There are 154 local Goodwill organizations that assist people through employment placement services, job training programs and other community-based services. Thousands of people receive employment and other human services through Goodwill and, in 2023, they helped more than 1.7 million people build skills, access resources and advance careers.

Goodwill sells donated items in more than 3,300 outlet and retail stores in the U.S. and Canada and online marketplaces. The revenue creates training programs and job placements to help people earn paychecks and build their careers.

For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit goodwill.org. Follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill, and find us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: GoodwillIntl. Register for our Legislative Action Center via goodwill.org/advocate.

SOURCE Goodwill Industries International