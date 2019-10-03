Goodwill® and The Addams Family Offer Creepy Inspiration, Costumes that Don't Break the Bank

Participating Goodwill organizations, which operate the stores and donation centers in their regions, are partnering with the first family of Halloween to create co-branded marketing materials and work locally with studio publicity teams on promotional events to encourage people to shop at Goodwill stores and see The Addams Family movie. In addition, The Addams Family has taken over the 2019 Goodwill Halloween landing page at www.goodwill.org/halloween to help visitors with Halloween costume and décor inspirations.

With 82 percent of the U.S. population living within 10 miles of a Goodwill store, Goodwill is a treasure trove and the #1 Halloween destination for consumers. Shopping at Goodwill also provides benefits to the local community as the revenue from the sale of goods creates employment placement, job training and career services, including résumé writing, dress etiquette, skills building and interview training. Each donation and purchase at Goodwill empowers people to work and sets them on a path to financial independence. Shopping at Goodwill also supports environmental sustainability by helping communities extend the life of usable items in environmentally sound ways and prevents items from piling up in local landfills. Last year, Goodwill organizations collectively recovered the value in more than four billion pounds of clothing and textiles and gave them a second life.

This Halloween, consumers are encouraged to visit their local Goodwill to find clothing and accessories – including used and new goods – to help them put together the perfect costume without breaking the bank.

About Goodwill Industries International:

Goodwill Industries International (GII) is a network of 158 community-based, autonomous organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 12 other countries. GII is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is recognized by GuideStar with its Platinum Seal of Approval, the organization's highest rating for charities. For the past three years, Goodwill was ranked in the top five brands that inspired consumers the most with its mission in the World Value Index, commissioned by the creative agency, enso. Goodwill has been on Forbes' list of top 20 most inspiring companies for three consecutive years, the only nonprofit featured on that list.

Local Goodwill organizations are innovative and sustainable social enterprises that offer job placement and training services, and other community-based programs by selling donated clothing and household items in more than 3,300 stores collectively and online at http://www.shopgoodwill.com®.

More than 34 million people used computers and mobile devices to access Goodwill education, training, mentoring and online learning services to strengthen their skills, and more than 1.6 million people received in-person services.

For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit goodwill.org, or call (800) GOODWILL. Follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill, and find us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: GoodwillIntl.

About MGM:

Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) is a leading entertainment company focused on the production and global distribution of film and television content across all platforms. The company owns one of the world's deepest libraries of premium film and television content as well as the premium pay television network EPIX, which is available throughout the U.S. via cable, satellite, telco and digital distributors. In addition, MGM has investments in numerous other television channels, digital platforms and interactive ventures and is producing premium short-form content for distribution. For more information, visit www.mgm.com.

About The Addams Family:

Based on the famous New Yorker creations of Charles Addams, The Addams Family is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, the Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbor. The film is directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, and will feature the voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, and Allison Janney.

