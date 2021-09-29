Goodwill® and The Addams Family Scare Up Tricks, Treats and Costumes This Halloween

Participating Goodwill nonprofit organizations, which operate stores and donation centers in their local communities, are partnering with everyone's favorite spooky family to help people create unique and authentic costumes with the inspiration and great finds from Goodwill and see The Addams Family 2. In addition, the beloved and iconic Addams Family has taken over Goodwill's Halloween website to offer costume and décor inspiration and DIY options for people to peruse before heading to their local Goodwill stores.

"Goodwill is the number one Halloween destination for consumers and THE place where frightfully unique costumes come to life," said Onney Crawley, chief marketing officer, Goodwill Industries International. "We're thrilled to once again partner with the first family of Halloween to provide shoppers with everything they need for do-it-yourself décor and costumes so they can be their own member of the Addams Family, or any other creature they can imagine."

With 82 percent of the U.S. population living within 10 miles of a Goodwill store, Goodwill offers a wide range of materials for shoppers to build their own costumes and deck out their houses. According to the Goodwill Halloween Survey, costumes based on pop culture trends or characters from TV, movies, video games or books are the most popular among respondents who plan to dress up this year.

This Halloween, shoppers are encouraged to visit their local Goodwill store to find clothing and accessories — including used and new goods — to help them put together the perfect costume that doesn't make their wallets scream.

The sale of donated items in Goodwill stores and online allows Goodwill to provide training, job placement and support services to people in communities across the United States and Canada. Shopping at Goodwill also supports environmental sustainability by helping communities extend the life of usable items and preventing them from piling up in landfills.

About Goodwill Industries International:

Goodwill Industries International is a network of 156 community-based, autonomous organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 12 other countries. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps people find employment, Goodwill is recognized with GuideStar's highest rating, the Platinum Seal of Approval.

Local Goodwill organizations offer employment opportunities, job placement and training services, and other community-based programs, funded by selling donated clothing and household items in nearly 3,300 stores and at shopgoodwill.com®.

For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit goodwill.org. Follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill, and find us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: GoodwillIntl. Register for our Legislative Action Center via advocate.goodwill.org.

About MGM:

Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) is a leading entertainment company focused on the production and global distribution of film and television content across all platforms. The company owns one of the world's deepest libraries of premium film and television content as well as the premium pay television network EPIX, which is available throughout the U.S. via cable, satellite, telco and digital distributors. In addition, MGM has investments in numerous other television channels, digital platforms and interactive ventures and is producing premium short-form content for distribution. For more information, visit www.mgm.com.

About The Addams Family:

Everyone's favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2. In this all-new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with "scream time." To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong? The Addams Family 2 stars Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Javon 'Wanna' Walton, Wallace Shawn, with Snoop Dogg as 'IT', with Bette Midler and Bill Hader.

