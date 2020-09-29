Goodwill® Announces Hiring of New Chief Information Officer

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill Industries International (GII), the largest workforce provider in North America, is pleased to announce the hiring of Dru Rai as the organization's new chief information officer (CIO). Rai, who has held leadership roles at numerous high-profile companies, including Fortune 500 companies, brings nearly 30 years of enterprise-wide digital innovation and IT leadership experience to Goodwill. He is slated to begin his new post on Monday, October 5.

Rai will play a critical role in helping to advance GII's strategic plan, which will heavily leverage expanded digital foundations, and tap into his expertise in deploying digital centers of excellence, implementing change management strategies and utilizing data insights for transformation. As CIO, Rai will be an important partner to Goodwill community-based, nonprofit organizations and will be responsible for deploying business applications, advancing the business intelligence strategy and improving the technology infrastructure. He will also lead key partnerships with technology providers.

"Dru's extensive experience in digital innovation, ecommerce and information technology leadership will be pivotal to leading Goodwill through its 2021­–2023 strategic plan and implementing key technologies to support Goodwill organizations across our network," said Steven C. Preston, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International (GII). "Dru brings a balance of sophistication, common sense and a focus on results during a critical time in our transformation. We are very thankful to be welcoming someone of his caliber to our organization."





Rai most recently served as interim chief digital officer and CIO at Cooper Tire and Rubber, prior to which he was chief digital officer and global CIO at Ball Aerospace and Packaging. He has also worked for such companies as General Electric, General Motors, Ernst and Young and Williams Companies.

"I look forward to working closely with Goodwill organizations across North America as they utilize technology and evolve digitally to better serve Goodwill customers, employees and program participants," said Rai. "Goodwill has long championed the power of work to transform lives and communities. I truly believe we can leverage data and analytics to exponentially increase that power and build a vision for more common systems."

Rai earned his MBA at the University of Connecticut after graduating from GB Pant University in India with a bachelor's degree in production technology.

