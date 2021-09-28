Goodwill® Announces Hiring Of New Chief Mission Officer

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill Industries International (GII), the leading workforce development provider in North America, is excited to announce the hiring of Martin Scaglione as the organization's new chief mission officer. Scaglione brings a wealth of knowledge and nonprofit expertise to Goodwill, most recently serving as the president and CEO of Hope Street Group. For nearly 10 years, he has served communities through programming focused on workforce development, fundraising and strategic planning.

Scaglione's experience in building strategic partnerships and leading organizations through transformation will help advance the Goodwill mission of ensuring people reach their full potential through the power of work. As chief mission officer, Scaglione will work in partnership with local Goodwill leaders to support their efforts to drive outcomes in the communities they serve. A critical part of Scaglione's role will be to work to engage with national strategic partners to help advance that work.

"Goodwill works in communities across North America to help millions of people seeking to move forward in their lives through education, job readiness training and employment services. Martin will advance our vision as he collaborates with local Goodwill organizations on strategies that will strengthen their communities through innovative programming and national partnerships," said Steven C. Preston, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International. "Martin's strength as a leader, along with his background and proven track record in workforce development, will help expand the life-changing impact of Goodwill on millions of individuals and their families."

In addition to Hope Street Group, Scaglione also co-founded and served as CEO for Viridis Learning, an education technology platform built to deliver preparation and placement in the middle-skilled workforce. Prior to these roles, he served as president and COO of ACT's Workforce Development Division, where he launched the National Career Readiness system, and helped drive President Barack Obama's Job Council program, "Right Skills Now." Previously, Scaglione served in executive roles at Bosch-Siemens Household, Hon Industries and Maytag.

Scaglione has maintained a lifelong commitment and passion for helping communities thrive and grow.

"My life's work has been to create access to learning for those in need. Goodwill has an inspired vision that empowers millions of community members with the support and resources they need to reach their career goals," said Scaglione. "I look forward to implementing strategies that will increase mission recognition and community support for Goodwill."

Scaglione is currently a board member of the Hope Street Group, the Rosalind Franklin International Workforce and Finetune Learning. He is also an advisory board member for the Walmart Foundation and Working Nation.

He is a sought-after speaker on workforce development and has spoken at conferences including, ACT's National Workforce Development Conference, the American Legion's National Credentialing Summit, the Greater Cleveland Partnership, and the Wharton National Brand Conference.

A native of Des Moines, IA, Scaglione earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a focus on economics and management from Drake University in Des Moines. He also holds a Master of Public Policy and Administration degree from Northwestern University.

ABOUT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL

Goodwill Industries International is a network of 156 community-based, autonomous organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 12 other countries. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps people find employment, Goodwill is recognized with GuideStar's highest rating, the Platinum Seal of Approval.

Local Goodwill organizations offer employment opportunities, job placement and training services, and other community-based programs, funded by selling donated clothing and household items in more than 3,300 stores and at shopgoodwill.com®. Last year, more than 20 million people used computers and mobile devices to access Goodwill services, and nearly 1 million people received in-person services.

For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit goodwill.org, or call (800) GOODWILL. Follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill, and find us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: GoodwillIntl. Register for our Legislative Action Center via advocate.goodwill.org.

SOURCE Goodwill Industries International

Related Links

www.goodwill.org

