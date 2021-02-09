Goodwill® Announces New Chief Financial Officer

"Goodwill Industries International is implementing a member-led vision for transformation for its 156 nonprofit Goodwill organizations across the United States and Canada. We are doing so at a time when these organizations are being called upon to address the soaring need for employment services in communities across the country. Strong financial leadership will be essential as we work to scale support for local Goodwill organizations effectively," said Steven C. Preston, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International. "Kim Tran has deep financial experience and leadership at Fortune 50 companies as well in the nonprofit sector, which will be invaluable to leading through us through this strategy."

Tran most recently served as CFO of Inteleos, a global medical ultrasound certification and education organization. She was CFO for United Way of the National Capital Area and held senior leadership positions at several nonprofit organizations, including the National Trust for Historic Preservation and United Way Worldwide.

"As the leading workforce provider in the country, Goodwill is positioned to be a leader in helping people move forward from the coronavirus pandemic," said Tran. "I am excited to be part of the Goodwill mission and will draw upon my experience in both the nonprofit and for-profit business worlds to bring and expand vital services to underserved communities."

Tran received an MBA in finance from Columbia University and a bachelor of science in business from Eastern Illinois University. She is a chartered financial analyst.

Tran is devoted to civic engagement, in particular regarding refugee resettlement, for which she has worked and volunteered for many years, including serving on the board of Boat People SOS, a Falls Church, VA, organization. She is also an ambassador for Columbia University's MBA admissions program.

Tran is fluent in both French and Vietnamese.

Marla Jackson, who previously served as GII's CFO, has moved into a role supporting local Goodwill members as GII's vice president of performance excellence.

