Goodwill® Announces New Chief Marketing Officer

She has worked as a high-impact marketing executive for Sears, the holding company for KCD Brands, including Craftsman and Kenmore, and with Mars/Wrigley, as well as with The Kellogg Company and General Mills, Inc. She has driven marketing strategy for multi-billion dollar businesses during times of growth and revitalization, helping brands further their flagship products, including Serta mattresses, Rice Krispies, Life Savers and the Craftsman brand.

"Onney has led successful marketing campaigns and driven profitable growth for iconic consumer brands," said Steven C. Preston, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International. "We are thrilled that she will be joining the Goodwill team to elevate our overall brand and messaging, helping the public to understand the critical needs of today's workforce and the life-changing work Goodwill does to help people advance in their lives. Her experience and oversight managing brand re-positioning, consumer segmentation and partner development will help increase brand awareness for Goodwill."

Crawley earned her MBA in marketing and corporate strategy from the University of Michigan.

"Effective marketing is all about teamwork to drive brand health and equity and deliver results," said Crawley. "At Goodwill, I look forward to aligning diverse functional groups to further add to the prestige and recognition of the Goodwill brand."

Crawley will begin her new role on Tuesday, February 16. As part of her role, she will be working closely with the GII executive team to bolster the Goodwill brand as well as attract new and expand existing relationships with Goodwill customers, advocates, funders, job seekers and employers. As the economy is recovering from the impact of COVID-19, Crawley will play a critical part to further Goodwill's impact on communities across the country.

ABOUT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL

Goodwill Industries International is a network of 156 community-based, autonomous organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 12 other countries. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps people earn employment, Goodwill is recognized with GuideStar's highest rating, the Platinum Seal of Approval.

Local Goodwill organizations offer skills training, job placement, training services and other community-based programs. Many services are funded by selling donated clothing and household items in more than 3,300 stores and at shopgoodwill.com®. Last year, more than 22 million people used computers and mobile devices to access Goodwill services, and more than 1.5 million people received in-person services.

SOURCE Goodwill Industries International

