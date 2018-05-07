Goodwill Celebrates 20 years in Salisbury on May 11th

On May 11th, the public is invited to join a special event featuring guests, prizes and store surprises. The festivities will begin at 10:30 am but Goodwill supporters may come by any time to learn more about Goodwill. Additional events will also be held during the week.

Goodwill's Lower Shore Career Center provides job readiness, skills training and job placement assistance and career counseling to residents of the Eastern Shore. The Center also offers basic skills training programs, including: Clerical and Computer Training, QuickBooks, Customer Service & Cashier Training, Community College 101 and Job Readiness Training. In addition, the Center's Project ReConnect assists ex-offenders as they re-integrate into society and the workforce.

Goodwill retail stores provide great merchandise at low prices. Donations sold in the stores fund Goodwill's job training and placement programs.

"We are proud to celebrate twenty years in Salisbury and want to thank the community for their support," said Phyllis Hardy, Lower Shore Career Center Program Manager. "People come to us looking for support to enter and advance in the workforce. We are able to provide this support free of charge because of our retail stores."

WHAT: Goodwill Lower Shore 20th Anniversary Celebration

WHERE: 700 S. Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury, MD 21801

WHEN: May 11th, 2018

TIMES: 10:30 am – 12:30 pm

CONTACT: 410-219-9118

About Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake: Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Inc. is a non-profit 501(c)(3) that provides job training, job placement and other human services for people who are unemployed or face other challenges to employment, including people with significant disabilities. Last year, Goodwill placed 2,600 individuals into jobs. Revenue generated from the sale of donated goods helps fund these programs. For more information on Goodwill, please visit www.goodwillches.org

