Goodwill® Celebrates Mission During Annual Goodwill Industries Week

Goodwill is made up of 162 autonomous, community-based nonprofit organizations that provide individuals and families with opportunities for economic self-sufficiency and improved quality of life. Last year, local Goodwill organizations collectively placed more than 288,000 people in employment in the United States and Canada. In addition, more than 69 million people used computers and mobile devices to access Goodwill education, training, mentoring and online learning services to strengthen their skills, and more than 1.7 million people received in person services.

The annual Goodwill Industries Week has been observed by local Goodwill organizations for more than 65 years, and it serves as an opportunity to thank community members for their contributions to the Goodwill mission. This week, local organizations will host a variety of mission-related activities, including career fairs and hiring events, fundraisers and donation drives, galas, and even customer appreciation sales at retail stores.

"We always look forward to Goodwill Industries Week as a way to celebrate our communities and the impact of our mission," said Jim Gibbons, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International. "This week, we invite people to celebrate with us by donating items that they no longer use or need, and shop for new favorites, so that we can continue to improve quality of life for the millions of individuals and families served by their local Goodwill."

Visit www.goodwill.org to find the nearest Goodwill location, job fair or event, and learn how you can help build a brighter future for someone in your community, visit www.goodwill.org/week and follow #GoodwillWeek and #GoodwillIndustriesWeek on social media.

