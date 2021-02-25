Goodwill Community Foundation® Provides Rehabilitation Opportunities to Prisoners in Nepal

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GCFLearnFree.org is a free online distance educational platform launched by Goodwill Community Foundation® of Eastern North Carolina. This free learning resource is available regionally, nationally and internationally. GCF® was recently instrumental in providing hardware, technical and financial support to establish Computer Learning Centers utilizing the GCFLearnFree platform in two prison rehabilitation programs located in the Dang District of Nepal.

The need for these rehabilitation programs was recognized by Anup Kumar Shrestha, Founder and Managing Director of Community Service Center of Nepal. While watching a television news broadcast about prisoners helping one another, Shrestha was inspired to find a way to provide opportunities for prisoners to develop skill sets that will allow them to successfully re-enter society.

Shrestha established the Computer Learning Centers in the prisons of Dang and Tulsipur to provide learning tools related to computers and technology. GCF®, in conjunction with local Rotary Clubs and the Community Service Center, provided each of the centers with ten computers, along with printers and other essential peripheral equipment. An offline version of GCFLearnFree.org was installed on each of the computers with topics, lessons and videos teaching technology, math, language and other skills.

"Here you are physically inside the prison, but through unlimited knowledge, you will be able to broaden your level of consciousness and level of thought," Shrestha told the prisoners during the opening ceremonies. He urged them to educate themselves through these new learning tools to become good citizens.

"Since the launch of GCFLearnFree.org in 2000, our goal has been to create, develop and fund a venture that would meet the needs of users through an accessible platform globally," said the Rev. Dennis McLain, GCF® president and founder of GCF Global Learning and GCFLearnFree. "It is deeply gratifying that that we can adapt that venture to provide hardware and software to provide offline learning rehabilitation opportunities on an international basis." GCF® Global Learning is committed to an ongoing process of change and evolution to consistently enhance free online learning opportunities.

Goodwill Community Foundation (GCF®) continues to be a leader in an era of change by funding the training required for the emerging world where technology is integrated into everyday life. The mission of GCF® is to create and fund education and life enrichment opportunities regionally, nationally and internationally for people who desire to improve the quality of their lives.

A Durham-based tax-exempt organization, GCF® funds support education and life enrichment programs, youth organizations and disaster relief efforts. GCFLearnFree.org and GCFAprendeLibre.org have provided free lessons for people in North Carolina and globally since 2000 to improve their technology, math, and English skills.

All GCF programs are funded through revenue generated from the value of donated items to 41 Goodwill Community Foundation stores throughout eastern North Carolina. For more information on GCF®, visit http://www.GCFGlobal.org.

