Goodwill-Easter Seals MN Opens New Career & Services Campus in St. Paul

Ribbon-cutting marks 100+ years of service and a bold step toward Minnesota's workforce future

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota (GESMN) officially opened its new Career & Services Campus on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 1270 Energy Lane in St. Paul. The launch marks a major milestone in the organization's mission to eliminate barriers to work and independence. The grand opening celebration brought together community leaders, employer partners, donors, and national representatives from Goodwill Industries International and Easterseals.

Spanning over 50,000 square feet, the new campus represents a bold investment in the future of Minnesota's workforce. It expands GESMN's capacity to provide industry-specific training, clean technology education, digital literacy programs, and personalized career support to more than 5,000 Minnesotans annually.

"This is more than the opening of a building—it's the beginning of new opportunities, new partnerships, and new possibilities for the people we serve," said Dr. Michael Wirth-Davis, President and CEO of Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota, who also celebrated his 35th anniversary leading the organization. "This campus was built not just with bricks and mortar, but with vision, purpose, and a deep commitment to creating career pathways that strengthen our local economy and empower our communities."

Community Celebration and Recognition

Guests at the event included Steven Preston, President & CEO of Goodwill Industries International; Kendra Davenport, President & CEO of Easterseals; Kortney Cartwright, GESMN Board Chair and Director of Strategic Partnerships at BCforward; and Lauren Beecham Henry, Goodwill-Easter Seals Foundation Board Chair and Chief Philanthropy & External Affairs Officer at Project for Pride in Living. The ceremony also featured a City of St. Paul Proclamation declaring November 4, 2025, as Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota Career & Services Day.

Campus Features

The new facility combines education, technology, and hands-on training to prepare job seekers for the evolving economy.

Auto workshop with vehicle hoists and dedicated classroom space

Construction workshops and flexible classrooms for young adults and adults

Clean technology workshops for solar panel installation, heat pump installation, and electric vehicle support equipment repair

Programs including FATHER Project, Work Incentives Connection, Job Placement Services and more.

Three computer labs for digital literacy and skill-building

Flexible small-group meeting spaces

Large multipurpose conference rooms for hosting small and medium-sized events

Mural by Twin Cities artist Kada Goalen

Roughly 100,000 square feet total, with 50,000 square feet leased to tenant All Solar Energy

A Century of Workforce Impact

Since 1919, Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota has provided career training and support to help people enter and advance in the workforce. The new Career & Services Campus represents the next step in that legacy—one that reflects both the challenges and opportunities of today's rapidly changing labor market.

"We invite Minnesotans to explore the new campus and discover the opportunities it holds for individuals, families and communities across the state," added Wirth-Davis.

About Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota

Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides career training and support to eliminate barriers to work and independence. Each year, the organization serves over 5,000 Minnesotans, creating career possibilities through industry-specific training, family support, career navigation, and long-term job retention strategies. Proceeds from thrift retail, reuse and recycling operations, e-commerce, grants, and financial contributions fund nearly 20 services that help Minnesotans gain equitable access to employment and career advancement. Shopping and donating to your neighborhood Goodwill helps divert over 65 million pounds from Minnesota's landfills annually. Learn more at www.gesmn.org or follow @goodwillmn on social media.

