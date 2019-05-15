Goodwill Industries International Announces New Chief Operating Officer

As Eagles joins GII, he will ensure the organization is highly aligned and effective in supporting local and independent Goodwill member organizations' mission of helping families and individuals reach their full potential through learning and the power of work.

"David has a proven record of achieving clear, measurable results quickly in a variety of organizations," said Steven C. Preston, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International. "He will play a pivotal role in ensuring Goodwill realizes its goals to advance its life-changing mission."

As GII COO, Eagles will be responsible for performance management as well as legal, finance, human resources and technology departments. His emphasis will be on exploring and scaling innovative ideas across the Goodwill network, identifying new market spaces, and improving agility and idea generation capabilities.

"I want to be as effective as I can at the intersection of impact and scale," Eagles said. "Goodwill touches millions of people who are striving for the stability and purpose that self-sufficiency and employment can provide. I look forward to helping them achieve it."

Over the course of his career, Eagles has served as the COO for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and as an operating executive for multiple private-equity-owned and Fortune 500 companies. He is a Federal 100 award winner who was appointed in multiple presidential administrations, a Presidential Leadership Scholar and a proud Eagle Scout. He received his Master of Public Policy in business and government from Harvard University and his Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Alabama.

ABOUT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL

Goodwill Industries International (GII) is a network of 160 community-based, autonomous organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 13 other countries. For the past three years, Goodwill was ranked in the top five brands that inspired consumers the most with its mission in the World Value Index, commissioned by the creative agency, enso. Goodwill has been on Forbes' list of top 20 most inspiring companies for three consecutive years, the only nonprofit featured on that list.

Local Goodwill organizations are innovative and sustainable social enterprises that offer job placement and training services, and other community-based programs by selling donated clothing and household items in more than 3,300 stores collectively and online at shopgoodwill.com ®.

Goodwill helps people facing challenges to finding employment, including people with disabilities, veterans and military families, youth and young adults, older workers, people reintegrating into society, and others working to advance their careers. Local Goodwill organizations build revenues and expand employment opportunities by contracting with commercial, state, government and non-government organizations to provide a wide range of business services, including janitorial and grounds maintenance, flexible staffing, food service, manufacturing and contracts packaging, reverse logistics, document imaging and shredding, and laundry services.

Last year, local Goodwill organizations collectively placed more than 288,000 people in employment in the United States and Canada. In addition, more than 33 million people used computers and mobile devices to access Goodwill education, training, mentoring and online learning services to strengthen their skills, and more than two million people received in-person services.

Goodwill is both an icon and accessible neighbor: more than 82 percent of the U.S. population resides within 10 miles of a Goodwill location.

For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit goodwill.org, or call (800) GOODWILL. Follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill, and find us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: GoodwillIntl.

