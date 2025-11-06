Commitment to providing services demonstrates GIENC's leadership and willingness to assist individuals, families, and communities in need.

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina, Inc. (GIENC®) today announced plans to deliver 4,000 boxes of fresh produce to communities across eastern North Carolina this week. Pallets of fresh produce will be delivered to partner organizations, which will distribute them to individuals and families in need.

Each pallet contains 50 boxes, and each box includes 15 pounds of seasonal produce, as available (e.g., apples, carrots, onions, peppers, squash, sweet potatoes, and zucchini). Deliveries will take place Thurs., Nov. 6, and Fri., Nov. 7.

The food distribution is part of GIENC's efforts to support eastern North Carolina residents impacted by persistent economic uncertainty related to increasing prices and a higher cost of living.

Partner organizations — which include Celebration Church, Richland Township Chamber of Commerce, UNC Health, Washington Chamber of Commerce, and more — are distributing the produce to individuals and families in need in Beaufort, Durham, Granville, Johnson, Northampton, and Wake counties.

GIENC also supports more than 50 community partners — like A Place at the Table, Boys & Girls Clubs, Interfaith Food Shuttle, SHIP Community Outreach, Open Door Food Pantry, Community Crossroads Center, Feed Well Fridges, Ripe Revival, and Nourish NC, among others — all committed to combating food insecurity.

"An important element of GIENC's mission is to meet and serve people where they are," said Christopher Hash, GIENC president and CEO. "Our goal is to be a resource that eastern North Carolinians can rely on when they're facing real life challenges. We're committed to combating food insecurity by addressing basic needs for all individuals, families and communities within our 51-county territory, without prejudice. We're honored to be able to demonstrate to our supporters how their donations translate into impactful programming across eastern North Carolina."

In 2024, GIENC supported hunger-relief efforts of 15 community partners through the distribution of more than 70,000 pounds of food, 4,700 food boxes, and more than $130,000 in food vouchers through community events to individuals and families. Additionally, the organization awarded $1.5 million in grants to community partners whose activities aligned with Goodwill's mission of providing education, employment, and life enrichment opportunities to individuals seeking to improve the quality of their lives.

So far in 2025, 100% of GIENC's Round Up program has been directed to combating food insecurity. Through $300,000 in grants to community partners, distribution of food vouchers and curated food boxes containing fresh fruits and vegetables, purchase and delivery of more than 100,000 pounds of food including proteins, GIENC remains focused on addressing gaps in basic needs for those within its territory.

GIENC programming includes relief for employees in need through its Employee Care Fund. Employees with financial needs can apply to receive up to $500 in cash. A variety of additional resources are also available, including food vouchers, food boxes, personal care kits, work attire, and more.

Early in 2026, GIENC will open the Aurora Community Cupboard, a pay-what-you-can food market in the Beaufort County town of Aurora, which is classified as a "food desert." The USDA defines food deserts as parts of the country vapid of fresh fruit, vegetables, and other healthful whole foods. Aurora's closest grocery store is more than 10 miles away, and citizens must travel long distances to reach stores where they buy healthy food at reasonable prices.

Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina, Inc. (GIENC®) transforms lives through opportunities. For more than 60 years, GIENC has empowered individuals, families, and communities through employment, education, and life enrichment opportunities. A leader in innovative solutions, GIENC serves 51 counties and operates 43 employment program centers. Proceeds from GIENC stores provide grants to local nonprofits, aid in combating food insecurity, provide free workforce development and educational resources, support employment programs, counter human trafficking initiatives, and assist veterans outreach projects. To donate or learn more about GIENC visit www.gienc.org.

