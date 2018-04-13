Goodwill Industries of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey named an Official Charity Partner of the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon Set for Sunday, November 4, 2018

"Goodwill NYNJ is thrilled to be named an official charity partner of the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon," said Katy Gaul-Stigge, Goodwill NYNJ CEO & President. "The TCS New York City Marathon provides a unique platform for our dedicated runners to pursue their goals while raising awareness for causes that are close to their hearts. We are proud to support them on their journey to the iconic finish line as they raise funds to benefit the mission of Goodwill NYNJ of empowering individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment to gain independence through the power of work."

More than 350 official charity partners will be part of the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon, providing thousands the opportunity to run in the world's most popular marathon.

Since 2012, Goodwill NYNJ has partnered with New York Road Runners, organizer of the TCS New York City Marathon to collect the cast-off clothing shed during the race. The sportswear is treated as donations and is sold at Goodwill stores in the NYC metropolitan area to fund its programs. In 2017, Goodwill NYNJ helped residents divert more than 136 million pounds of usable clothing from landfills.

Athletes interested in becoming a runner for Goodwill NYNJ should contact the nonprofit's development department at development@goodwillny.org. There are currently three spots available.

"We are proud to welcome Goodwill NYNJ to our official charity partner program for the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon," said Christine Burke, vice president of runner products and services for New York Road Runners. "Participants in our official charity partner program are able to reach their goal of running 26.2 miles across New York City while directly impacting causes that are important to them through their fundraising efforts. We are inspired by their commitment and wish them the best of luck as they begin their amazing journey to the TCS New York City Marathon."

About the TCS New York City Marathon

The TCS New York City Marathon is the preeminent event of New York Road Runners (NYRR), the world's premier community running organization. Held annually on the first Sunday of November, it's the largest marathon in the world featuring over 50,000 runners, from the world's top professional athletes to runners of all ages and abilities, including approximately 9,000 charity runners. Participants from approximately 140 countries tour the diverse neighborhoods of the city's five boroughs - Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Manhattan. Race morning also features the Rising New York Road Runners Youth Invitational at the TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park, with participants finishing at the same finish line that will be crossed hours later by the marathon field. More than one million spectators and 10,000 volunteers line the city's streets in support of the runners, while millions more watch the television broadcast. The race is a founding member of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, which features the world's top marathons—Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York—and crowns the top professional male and female marathoners each year. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, is the premier partner of NYRR and the title sponsor of the TCS New York City Marathon. The 48th running of the TCS New York City Marathon is set for November 4, 2018. To learn more, visit www.tcsnycmarathon.org.

About Goodwill NYNJ

Goodwill Industries of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey, Inc. (Goodwill NYNJ) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which operates 39 retail stores throughout the region powered by donations of clothing and household items. Goodwill translates those donations into workforce development services for the unemployed and people with disabilities. For over 100 years, our mission has been to empower individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment to gain independence through the power of work. Annually, Goodwill NYNJ provides services to thousands of Greater New York City metropolitan area residents - in workforce, disability services and retail training leading to employment to build better lives for themselves and their families. Learn more about Goodwill NYNJ at http://www.goodwillnynj.org and follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillNYNJ, and find us on Facebook or Instagram: GoodwillNYNJ.

