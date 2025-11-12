Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake Hosts 68th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner and Resource Fair

More Than 2,000 Baltimoreans in Need Will Be Served A Delicious Meal; Guests Will Also Receive Warm Winter Jackets Donated from Goodwill Stores Across the Region

BALTIMORE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the day before Thanksgiving, as the aroma of roasted turkey and sweet desserts fills the Baltimore Convention Center, thousands of Baltimoreans will gather not only for a meal—but for a moment of hope, connection, and warmth. For the 68th year, Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake will host its Annual Thanksgiving Dinner and Resource Fair on Wednesday, November 26, from 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. in Halls A & B of the Convention Center (1 West Pratt Street, Baltimore).

More than 2,000 guests are expected to enjoy a free holiday meal with all the trimmings, served by an army of over 300 volunteers and Goodwill staff. This annual tradition is much anticipated and always well attended.

"This event shows what's possible when compassion meets action," said Lisa Rusyniak, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake. "Every year, we see lives touched—not just by the food, but by the dignity and hope that come with knowing someone cares."

The feast will include:

2,500 pounds of turkey, which translates to about 300 turkeys donated by Giant Food Stores

2,400 slices of cake

60 pounds of pork shoulder

87 gallons of milk

In addition to the meal, guests in need will receive warm winter jackets—sourced from donations collected across more than 30 Goodwill thrift stores throughout the region—just in time for the cold months ahead.

How to Attend:

Free general admission tickets for the meal are available here .

. Community organizations can complete this form to request tickets to distribute.

How to Help:

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Jonathan Balog at [email protected] .

Resource Fair

Alongside the meal, a Resource Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering guests access to job training information, résumé preparation, and health-related resources. The fair is designed to connect Baltimoreans who are unemployed, underemployed, or facing barriers to work with opportunities for greater stability and success.

For More Information

Visit goodwillches.org/Thanksgiving for details.

About Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Inc.

Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Inc. helps people secure and retain employment, empowering them to build independent, successful lives. Each year, Goodwill serves more than 58,000 individuals facing barriers to employment due to physical, mental, or social challenges and places approximately 2,500 people into jobs across the region—giving them "Not a charity, but a chance."

