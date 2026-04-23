Goodwill Industries of Wayne and Holmes Counties Shares 2025 Community Impact

WOOSTER, Ohio, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill Industries of Wayne and Holmes Counties is proud to announce the release of its 2025 Impact Report, highlighting a landmark year of growth, opportunity, and meaningful change. Driven by the unwavering generosity of the local community, the organization has reached new heights in its mission to connect individuals with the tools they need for independence and long-term success.

Goodwill Industries of Wayne and Holmes Counties

In 2025, Goodwill's mission-driven model transformed retail donations into life-changing workforce development. Through these integrated services, thousands of residents across Wayne and Holmes Counties were empowered to overcome barriers to employment and achieve greater stability.

Empowering the Local Workforce

At the heart of Goodwill's success is a commitment to people. In 2025, the Mission Services team supported 1,855 individuals with employment services, ranging from skill-building workshops to career coaching. The results speak for themselves: 189 individuals secured meaningful employment, while 75 local youth celebrated the milestone of high school graduation. These achievements reflect a steady year-over-year progression in Goodwill's ability to foster a resilient local workforce.

Sustainability and Industrial Excellence

Beyond traditional retail, Goodwill's work strengthens the regional economy through its Industrial Services and environmental stewardship. In 2025, Goodwill produced 8.2 million parts for local manufacturing partners, providing essential supply chain support while creating specialized training opportunities.

Goodwill also remains a leader in local sustainability. This past year, the organization responsibly recycled more than 23,000 pounds of electronic waste and diverted approximately 2.8 million pounds of goods from local landfills. By extending the lifecycle of consumer products, Goodwill is ensuring that the community remains as green as it is prosperous.

A Community-Powered Mission

This impact is only possible through the "Power of the Purse" and the "Power of the Donation." In 2025, more than 76,000 donors contributed gently used items, fueling the engine that funds job training and career support. Additionally, Goodwill's e-commerce program successfully found new homes for 12,500 items, reaching a global marketplace to support local initiatives.

To ensure the community is prepared for the modern job market, Goodwill delivered 4,000 training units this year. These sessions equipped staff and community members with vital professional tools, including resume writing, digital literacy, and workplace readiness.

"Every item donated to Goodwill is more than just an object; it is a seed of opportunity," said CEO Dawn Cazzolli. "It is a chance for a neighbor to learn a new skill, a parent to find a stable job, and a student to envision a brighter future. Our impact starts and ends with the generosity of this community."

Looking Ahead

As Goodwill looks toward 2026, the organization invites the community to continue this momentum. Every donation and every purchase stays local, strengthening families and building a more connected region.

To view the full 2025 Impact Report or to learn how to get involved, please visit: https://www.goodwillconnect.org/2025-impact

Contact:

Casey McGrady

[email protected]

(330) 287-5048

SOURCE Goodwill Industries of Wayne and Holmes Counties