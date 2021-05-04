Goodwill® Launches Rising Together™ Coalition with Anthem Foundation, Coursera, Google, Indeed and Lyft to Empower One Million People to Access Sustainable Careers by 2025

Together, Goodwill and its partners are providing resources to address the widening skills gap and the negative impact of the economic downturn brought on by the pandemic. The Rising Together™ coalition will provide a combination of holistic workforce services and supports, as well as build and expand upon programs that address the inequities and systemic barriers facing workers in our society the most. According to the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), 2.3 million women have left the labor force1, a phenomenon that is being called the 'shecession,' and many others remain out of work and without the skills needed to gain new employment. Nationwide, pandemic-related job loss has also had a disproportionate impact on Black and Hispanic men and women as well as those who do not have post-high school education.

These powerhouse brands are on the frontlines of America's workforce, hiring thousands of new employees each year. The coalition will use its combined hiring strength to support the holistic needs of job seekers — from providing essential transportation and broadband access to offering training opportunities and job search skills.

Rising Together™ jump-starts a vision for a future where there is a pathway to opportunity that is accessible by all. Together with Goodwill:

Anthem Foundation will launch a healthcare career path training that will benefit thousands of individuals over the course of two years. The program will build healthcare employee pipelines while supporting healthcare workers affected by the pandemic. The training will ultimately lead to credentials, job placements, wage increases and benefits.

"As we celebrate Mother's Day, millions of women, mothers and families across North America are struggling, even as the country works toward recovery," said Steven C. Preston, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International. "We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to thrive in life, but, today, too many people are left out of that opportunity. We must ensure that people can equip themselves with the skills they need to compete for jobs in a changing economy. The Rising Together™ coalition is providing training and other critical services directly to the communities who need them the most."

Goodwill is embedded in every community across North America, and more than 24 million people receive support from the nonprofit annually. These supports include both in-person and virtual career supports, including job training, mentoring, career fairs, classes and job placement; and access to other assistance, such as child care and transportation. The Goodwill brand has a nearly 120-year history and can provide what is needed in times of economic crises, recessions and moments of social distress.

To view Goodwill and its partners' commitments to an equitable recovery and to hear from the coalition's executives, visit Goodwill.org/Rising-Together.

ABOUT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL

Goodwill Industries International is a network of 156 community-based, autonomous organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 12 other countries. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps people find employment, Goodwill is recognized with GuideStar's highest rating, the Platinum Seal of Approval.

Local Goodwill organizations offer employment opportunities, job placement and training services, and other community-based programs, funded by selling donated clothing and household items in more than 3,300 stores and at shopgoodwill.com®. Last year, more than 24 million people used computers and mobile devices to access Goodwill services, and more than 1.5 million people received in-person services.

For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit goodwill.org. Follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill, and find us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: GoodwillIntl.

1 According to BLS data, women's civilian labor force between Nov 2019 (77.347 million) and January 2021 (75.012 million) dropped by 2.3 million. This represented a negative three percent drop in the women's civilian labor force in that time frame.

SOURCE Goodwill Industries International

