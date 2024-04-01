Goodwill NYNJ appoints two new members to its Board of Directors

Goodwill Industries® of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey, Inc. welcomes Ana Buitrago and fashion designer Maxwell Osborne to its board of directors to help achieve its strategic double impact goals of sustainable fashion and power of work

NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill Industries® of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey Inc. (Goodwill NYNJ) named Ana Buitrago and fashion designer Maxwell Osborne to its Board of Directors during the Board's first meeting of 2024.

Ms. Buitrago is a board and strategic advisor in e-Com, tech/Artificial Intelligence (AI), energy, Environmental Social Governance (ESG), M&A, risk and regulation. As Senior Advisor at PWC, she advises both internal PWC organizations and Fortune 500 and industry-leading clients in designing innovative, transformational solutions to address complex needs, improve processes and optimize resources with cutting-edge, disruptive technologies including AI, and Cloud, having into account Privacy, IP, Cybersecurity and Regulatory Compliance aspects.

Currently, Ms. Buitrago is Board Director at INGENOSTRUM, an International company, participated by the VC fund ANDERA, specialized in green energy transition projects. In this role, she guides the company on building out a new C-suite team, cultural transformation and business growth strategy, and on establishing governance and control/audit systems. She is also Advisory Board Member for ATREVIA, a leading strategy and communication/PR consulting firm with strong footprint in Spain and Latin America, where she advises on strategy, transformation, business development, expansion, and governance.

Previously, Ms. Buitrago served as General Counsel for leading disruptive companies for more than 24 years: the e-commerce giant Amazon – where she has been General Counsel for Southern Europe, Germany and the UK for the last eleven years - the renewable energy global leader Iberdrola Renewables – where she led its international expansion and successful IPO and was Board director and General Secretary for ten years – and the worldwide internet portal Terra Lycos (Telefonica).

"I am honored to have been elected to the Goodwill NYNJ Board of Directors," said Ms. Buitrago. "Goodwill is a leader in advancing the meaningful inclusion of those with different abilities and who face other barriers to employment. Its Donated Goods Retail business fosters a deep transformation of consumer habits, based on a circular economy. -- The combination of tech-enabled commerce, sustainability and inclusion offer amazing opportunities. I am thrilled and humbled to leverage my personal journey and professional experience to support Goodwill in pursuing its mission."

Maxwell Osborne is a New York-based fashion designer and the founder of anOnlyChild. Launched in 2020, anOnlyChild represents curiosity and innovation, deriving from the courage of solitude that is emblematic of an only child. It evokes the vibrancy and resilience of Osborne's Jamaican heritage with the influences of growing up in New York City.

An experimental series of fashion collections, anOnlyChild is a luxury brand that focuses on sustainability at its core. Each collection is created from deadstock materials and repurposed garments. Each piece is thoughtfully constructed as a new style, giving life and paying homage to fabrics and discarded materials. The spirit of anOnlyChild is built around the idea of recreating the past to build something new for the future—making something out of nothing. While this process prevents consistency throughout the collection, it allows the garment to retain the soul of its previous life to form something new, unique and one-of-a-kind.

"I'm honored to be elected to the Goodwill NYNJ Board of Directors in a time when nonprofits are facing challenging times. I truly believe the organization is in a position to champion social programs and thrive in the circular economy of the apparel sector," said Mr. Osborne, Founder & Creative Director of anOnlyChild. "I was excited to join Goodwill's Evening of Treasures fundraising gala two years ago to upcycle a creation sourcing material from their stores since this is exactly what we do at anOnlyChild. Our look was auctioned to fund the critical employment services for individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment. I also learned that Goodwill's behavioral health services help people with mental illness stay healthy, on their job and out of hospitals due to psychiatric episodes."

"Goodwill NYNJ mission is to grow and deepen the impact of our mission programs to benefit the people we serve; all while being funded by a robust and sustainable retail operation. Ana and Maxwell bring invaluable experience in fashion and sustainability that will help Goodwill NYNJ be a leader," said Katy Gaul-Stigge, Goodwill NYNJ President and CEO.

"We are pleased to welcome Ana and Maxwell to the Board," said Don Huber, Chair of the Goodwill NYNJ Board of Directors. "They bring their years of expertise and deep commitment to our mission. I know that they are excited to join the Board and enthusiastic about Goodwill's work."

About Goodwill NYNJ:

Goodwill Industries of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey, Inc. (Goodwill NYNJ) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates retail stores throughout the region powered by donations of clothing and household items. Goodwill NYNJ translates those donations into workforce development services for people with disabilities and those who are unemployed or under-employed, job training leading to employment, and behavioral health services for individuals with mental illness. Annually, Goodwill NYNJ services build better lives for thousands of New York City Metropolitan Area residents and their families. For over 108 years, the agency's mission has been to empower individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment to gain independence through the power of work. Learn more about Goodwill NYNJ at http://www.goodwillnynj.org; follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter: @GoodwillNYNJ; and find us on Facebook or Instagram: GoodwillNYNJ.

