Goodwill NYNJ Responds to SNAP Disruption with Emergency Support for Community and Staff

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the recent government shutdown and the resulting suspension of November 1 SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, Goodwill NYNJ is taking swift, compassionate action to stand with its community during this challenging time.

"At Goodwill NYNJ, our mission has always been to remove barriers to employment and empower individuals who are working or looking for work," said Katy Gaul-Stigge, President & CEO of Goodwill NYNJ. "Food insecurity affects mental health, job stability, and overall well-being. We are committed to ensuring no talent is left behind—and that means standing shoulder to shoulder with our community when times are hardest."

Supporting Food Access and Security

Goodwill NYNJ will donate $15,000 from its Round Up program to the Food Bank of NYC, Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY, and the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. All Round Up donations collected in November will also be directed to these partners to help ensure individuals and families have continued access to meals while SNAP benefits remain paused.

In addition, Goodwill NYNJ is self-funding a range of short-term measures, investing approximately $100,000 this month to expand food access and relief across its footprint.

Standing with Our Team

Recognizing that the government shutdown affects both the people Goodwill serves and those who make its mission possible, the organization has launched an Employee Assistance Program providing temporary stipends and resources for staff impacted by the SNAP disruption. This program began November 3, with details shared by managers across all locations.

Food Access at Work

Goodwill is also creating mini food pantries at select sites, stocked with shelf-stable essentials such as bread, peanut butter, and soup. In addition, grab-and-go meals will be offered during the holiday season for staff and their families, reinforcing Goodwill's belief that strong teams build strong communities.

Support for Participants and Clients

Through its Mission Programs, Goodwill NYNJ will distribute Instacart gift cards to participants and clients identified as being at risk of food insecurity. These cards are funded directly by Goodwill NYNJ as a temporary measure to ensure continuity of care and stability for individuals working toward employment and independence.

Resources and Community Action

Goodwill NYNJ is also sharing a comprehensive resource guide listing local food pantries, soup kitchens, financial assistance services, and SNAP updates.

The organization encourages the public to join in supporting those affected:

Donate to local food pantries or contribute pre-loved goods to Goodwill stores.

Volunteer at food banks or soup kitchens.

Organize food drives or free meal events in your neighborhood.

"We are incredibly proud that Goodwill can respond to this need," Gaul-Stigge added. "While we will need to find the resources to cover these costs, we know it is the right thing to do. Let's continue to show up for our community—and for one another—with open hearts and unwavering support."

About Goodwill NYNJ

Goodwill Industries of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey, Inc. is a leading social enterprise that removes barriers to employment and builds sustainable careers for people with disabilities and other barriers to work. Through its retail stores, workforce development programs, and clinical services, Goodwill NYNJ serves more than 14,000 individuals each year, helping people gain independence through the power of work.

Media Contact:

Helen Murphy

SVP, Development, Marketing & Communications

Goodwill NYNJ

[email protected] | (718) 777-6330

www.goodwillnynj.org

SOURCE Goodwill NYNJ