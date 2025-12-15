Goodwill of Delaware & Delaware County to Launch Opportunity Hub and New Career-Mobility Technology to Expand Access to Jobs and Skills Advancement

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As job seekers across the region face a rapidly changing labor market — with new skill demands, shifting wages, and increasing competition for stable work — Goodwill of Delaware & Delaware County is answering the call with the grand opening of its reimagined Opportunity Hub on Monday, December 15, from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. at The Goodwill Center, 300 E. Lea Blvd. in Wilmington. This modern transformation of the former Job Resource Center is designed to give residents direct access to personalized guidance, digital career tools including AI , and clearer pathways into better jobs and stronger careers.

U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-DE), U.S. Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), and U.S. Representative Sarah McBride (D-DE) will join Goodwill leadership for the grand-opening program, underscoring the growing regional urgency for accessible, high-impact workforce mobility services.

The Opportunity Hub replaces the previous Job Resource Center with a redesigned space built around empowerment and clarity: one-on-one career navigation, skills assessments, connections to training and employers, and technology that helps job seekers understand how their experience can translate into higher-paying roles. From first jobs to career changes to advancement opportunities, the Hub offers a guided, supportive path forward for anyone ready to take their next step.

"This launch is arriving at exactly the right moment," said Colleen Morrone, President & CEO of Goodwill of Delaware & Delaware County. "People are trying to navigate a job market undergoing immense change, and they need tools that are fast, relevant, and easy to use, including personal assistance to guide individuals through the needs of a rapidly changing workforce. The Opportunity Hub is designed to meet that need from day one."

Central to the Opportunity Hub is the Goodwill Opportunity Accelerator®, a three-step model — Assess & Plan, Equip & Connect, and Launch & Evaluate — that helps individuals understand their strengths, build new skills, and receive ongoing support as they move toward meaningful employment. Job seekers can also connect with Goodwill Staffing Services, which links participants to employers hiring across a variety of industries.

Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County, Inc. was awarded a U.S. Department of Labor Community Projects Grant in the amount of $1,128,000. Goodwill Connect and the Opportunity Hub redesign was completed at a total cost of $491,580. Of that amount, $378,010 (77%) was funded by this federal grant, while the $113,570 (23%) was funded by Goodwill of Delaware & Delaware County.

Digital Tools That Broaden Access

Goodwill will also highlight how its digital platform, Goodwill Connect, powers access to resources both inside and beyond the Opportunity Hub. Through Goodwill Connect, users can take assessments, explore training programs, including the Google AI Essentials and Google AI Prompting courses , and access essential community resources from any internet-connected device or from Goodwill Connect kiosks located in Goodwill stores in Delaware.

A key addition unveiled at the grand opening is the addition of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia and Cleveland's Occupational Mobility Explorer into the Goodwill Connect platform. This tool allows job seekers to compare wage potential across occupations, identify transferable skills, and view realistic career transitions grounded in regional labor-market data. The integration complements the in-person support provided by Career Navigators, strengthening the Hub's ability to help individuals move toward higher-paying opportunities.

"In today's economy, people need multiple pathways to opportunity," Morrone said. "The Opportunity Hub gives our community a welcoming, accessible place to get support, while our digital tools ensure individuals can access help anytime, anywhere. Together, they create a stronger pipeline to jobs, skills, and long-term career mobility."

Event Schedule and Media Availability

All events will take place at The Goodwill Center, 300 E. Lea Blvd., Wilmington. Media RSVPs will be shared with the offices of attending legislators.

Monday, December 15, 2025 — 9:00 to 9:45 a.m.

Grand opening celebration featuring Senator Coons, Senator Blunt Rochester, Representative McBride, and other officials. The program includes remarks, demonstrations of Goodwill Connect tools, and a tours of the Opportunity Hub.

The following events focus on community engagement; media are welcome to attend:

Tuesday, December 16, 2025 — 7:30 to 9:00 a.m.

Delaware State Chamber of Commerce Networking Breakfast (registration required: https://web.dscc.com/atlas/events/3313/details). Tuesday, December 16, 2025 — 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Community Open House featuring the Opportunity Hub, the Goodwill Opportunity Accelerator®, Goodwill Staffing Services, digital skills assessments, job resources, and training opportunities, including the Google AI Essentials course.

A Place Where Futures Take Shape

With its redesigned physical space, personalized coaching, employer connections, and integrated digital tools, the Opportunity Hub is built to be more than a place to look for work. It is a space for individuals to gain confidence, discover what's possible, and take meaningful steps toward a more secure future.

"Workforce development is personal and unique to every individual," Morrone said. "People come to us with goals, challenges, and hopes for something better. The Opportunity Hub brings together the tools, guidance, and support they need to move forward with confidence."

About Goodwill of Delaware & Delaware County

Goodwill of Delaware & Delaware County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life for people facing barriers to self-sufficiency, through the Power of Work! Our donated goods/retail program funds our mission and aims to help protect our planet through the responsible reuse and recycling of donated items. Our community-based workforce development programs (mission) empower people to reach their full potential, provide for themselves and their families, and contribute to the economic and social growth of their communities. Please visit www.GoodwillDE.org to learn more and join us in building brighter futures.

