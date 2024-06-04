Goodwill Opens Store and Donation Center in Ledgewood, NJ

LEDGEWOOD, N.J., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill Industries® of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey, Inc. (GoodwillNYNJ) held today a grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony with local dignitaries to celebrate the official opening of its Goodwill Store & Donation Center in Morris County, NJ. Address is1234 US-46, Ledgewood, NJ 07852. This Goodwill location is open every day 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Left to right: Sam Rich, Goodwill DGR VP; Nelson Marin, Goodwill Ledgewood Store Manager; Ilana Zimmerman, Goodwill DGR Executive Vice President; Nicole Noonan, Goodwill NJ Regional VP; John Shepherd, Roxbury Township Manager; Shawn Potillo, Roxbury Deputy Mayor; Roxbury Mayor Jaki Albrecht; Katy Gaul-Stigge, Goodwill President/CEO; NJS Assemblyman Michael Inganamort, District 24; Ken Fox, Roxbury Chamber Board Member; Ryan Sumski, Roxbury Chamber Board Member; Carl Bonafede, Roxbury Chamber President.

This 13,700 sq.-ft. traditional Goodwill location takes all donations of clothes, handbags, shoes and household items, and offers a selection of pre-loved donated goods that local donors generously donated including women's, men's, and kids' clothing, home décor, books, glassware, and other household wares. Most importantly, this Goodwill site is a sustainability resource for NJ residents to re-use and re-purpose the clothing and goods they no longer need while supporting Goodwill's employment programs for individuals with disabilities and homeless US veterans living in Northern NJ. Because Goodwill is a nonprofit organization, donors may request a tax receipt for their donations.

In 2023, Goodwill NYNJ re-purposed more than 37 million pounds of pre-loved clothing and home goods, successfully diverting the weight of usable goods equivalent to 83 Statues of Liberty from the landfills. In addition saving nearly 55 thousand metric tons of CO2 from polluting the atmosphere, the equivalent of removing 12 thousand cars from the road. Over 933 thousand donors dropped goods at Goodwill.

Second-hand shopping is gaining traction in several countries around the world. Data from the Statista Consumer Insights survey reveals that in the United States, now as many as 60 percent of respondents say they have made at least one second-hand purchase in the past year, up from 49 percent in 2019.

"We launched this our 10th Goodwill location in NJ in response to community needs. We are bringing an easy and convenient sustainability resource to help residents achieve a double impact. When they donate their pre-loved clothing and goods, they support our mission services in their community," said Katy Gaul-Stigge, Goodwill NYNJ President and CEO. "The opening of a Goodwill facility sparks economic activity. We are committed to playing a vital role in the community, and look forward to collaborating with elected officials, residential buildings, schools, and other organizations to help residents achieve their reuse goals."

In addition to treasure hunting at Goodwill stores, customers may shop online from the comfort of their homes at our ShopGoodwill page.

About Goodwill NYNJ:

Goodwill Industries of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey, Inc. (Goodwill NYNJ) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates retail stores throughout the region powered by donations of clothing and household items. Goodwill NYNJ translates those donations into workforce development services for people with disabilities and the unemployed, and job training leading to employment. Goodwill NYNJ's services build better lives for thousands of New York City Metropolitan Area residents and their families. For more than 108 years, the agency's mission has been to empower individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment to gain independence through the power of work. Learn more about Goodwill NYNJ at http://www.goodwillnynj.org; follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillNYNJ; and find us on Facebook or Instagram @GoodwillNYNJ.

Contact: Jose Medellin | [email protected] | (646) 238-9133 mobile

SOURCE Goodwill Industries of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey, Inc.