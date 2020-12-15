Goodwill® Receives Largest Investment In Its 118-Year History To Help Americans Get Back To Work

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill Industries International (GII) announced receiving a historic donation of $20 million from MacKenzie Scott today, an investment that comes at a time when more than 10 million Americans are unemployed and urgently need help finding their next jobs. This gift will help GII accelerate its plan to address growing workforce needs as demands for targeted skills in the labor market increase, which make it difficult for many people to compete for new jobs. GII will become better equipped to provide and deploy essential supports and tools to Goodwill organizations on the ground. In addition to the funds donated to GII, Scott is directly investing in 46 local, nonprofit Goodwill organizations across the U.S. These gifts will also enable those local Goodwill organizations to expand their direct efforts to deliver their missions locally and equip Americans with the skills they need to get back to work and onto sustainable career paths.

As the country's largest nonprofit workforce development provider, Goodwill is dedicated to closing the skills gap and eliminating the associated challenges created by inequities. Because Goodwill is already in communities responding to people's most pressing needs, these resources will be deployed immediately to help those who need it the most, including people of color, low-wage workers, workers with low educational attainment, people with disabilities, and people impacted by the criminal justice system, among others.

"When people have a chance to invest in themselves, they open doors to a different kind of future for themselves and their families and they help transform their communities. At Goodwill, we believe that everyone deserves that chance," said Steven C. Preston, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International. "We are humbled, grateful and overwhelmed by MacKenzie Scott's transformative contribution, which will advance equitable opportunity in communities across America. It is a demonstration of confidence in our essential work."

Goodwill's mission-based model is proven. Local Goodwill organizations provide a breadth of services that range from job readiness, skills training —including digital skills, certifications and credentials — and employment placement, as well as access to holistic wraparound services such as housing, child care, financial education and transportation. This financial gift builds upon Goodwill's partnerships with like-minded organizations for more than a decade, including corporate leaders who work in collaboration and strategically with Goodwill, whether through funding, in-kind support or hiring events.

With more than 3,300 locations and 650 career centers across all 50 states and in Canada, more than 25 million people used Goodwill services in 2019, including 62,434 who earned credentials.

Learn how you can partner with Goodwill to ensure everyone has the opportunity to thrive at www.goodwill.org or emailing [email protected] .

ABOUT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL

Goodwill Industries International is a network of 156 community-based, autonomous organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 12 other countries. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps people earn employment, Goodwill is recognized with GuideStar's highest rating, the Platinum Seal of Approval.

Local Goodwill organizations offer skills training, job placement, training services and other community-based programs. Many services are funded by selling donated clothing and household items in more than 3,300 stores and at shopgoodwill.com®. Last year, more than 24 million people used computers and mobile devices to access Goodwill services, and more than 1.5 million people received in-person services.

For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit goodwill.org, or call (800) GOODWILL. Follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill, and find us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: GoodwillIntl.

